MUMBAI, July 20 Indian soybean hit a record high
on Friday, tailing an overseas rally and on poor rains in
growing areas, soyoil and rapeseed reversed from its record
rally to end lower.
* The August soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.02 percent
at 4,869.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,907
rupees earlier in the day. Soybean prices in India have nearly
doubled in 2012.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million
hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* The August soyoil contract ended 0.35 percent
lower at 805.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 811
rupees, while rapeseed edged 0.55 percent lower to end
at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of
4,387 rupees.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
4.85 rupees at 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 133
rupees to 4,799 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,250 per 100 kg.
* Traders awaited a response from palm oil exporters to
India's decision to freeze base import price.
* India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import
price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia
more costly and help protect domestic refiners.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose to a contract high on brisk
buying by traders and concerns over the slow progress of sowing
due to scanty rains and strong overseas sales.
* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 3.80
percent higher at 5,684 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 5,696 rupees.
* In Nizamabad, turmeric ended at 214.25 rupees, up 4,952.35
rupees from its previous close.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a contract high on
Friday on strong demand from overseas buyers and improved
domestic buying ahead of festivals.
* Declining spot supplies at the end of the peak arrival
season aided sentiment.
* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the
coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.
* The August jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended flat at
16,267.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of
16,597.5 rupees earlier.
* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October,
and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for
growing it.
* At Unjha's spot market, jeera rose 301 rupees to 15,925
rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures extended gains on Friday, helped by higher
demand and on concerns poor rainfall in cane-growing areas could
trim next year's production.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.58 percent at
3,273 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,300 rupees
earlier this week.
* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 12.50 percent to 3,337.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have
received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of
the monsoons on June 1.
* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in
India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but
overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output
from another region.
CHANA
Indian chana futures rose to a record high, bolstered by
slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall, along
with strong demand from domestic traders and millers.
* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.
* The most-active chana for August delivery on the
NCDEX rose 0.69 percent to end at 4,841 rupees after touching a
record high of 4,906 rupees earlier in the session.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana jumped 168.30 rupees to
5,033.95 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended higher on slack spot supplies and
dwindling stocks.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX ended
0.06 percent higher at 43,410 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20
rupees to 42,025 rupees.
* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is
quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year ago.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)