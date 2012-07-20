MUMBAI, July 20 Indian soybean hit a record high on Friday, tailing an overseas rally and on poor rains in growing areas, soyoil and rapeseed reversed from its record rally to end lower.

* The August soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.02 percent at 4,869.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,907 rupees earlier in the day. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* The August soyoil contract ended 0.35 percent lower at 805.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 811 rupees, while rapeseed edged 0.55 percent lower to end at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,387 rupees.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.85 rupees at 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 133 rupees to 4,799 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,250 per 100 kg.

* Traders awaited a response from palm oil exporters to India's decision to freeze base import price.

* India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia more costly and help protect domestic refiners.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose to a contract high on brisk buying by traders and concerns over the slow progress of sowing due to scanty rains and strong overseas sales.

* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX ended 3.80 percent higher at 5,684 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 5,696 rupees.

* In Nizamabad, turmeric ended at 214.25 rupees, up 4,952.35 rupees from its previous close.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a contract high on Friday on strong demand from overseas buyers and improved domestic buying ahead of festivals.

* Declining spot supplies at the end of the peak arrival season aided sentiment.

* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.

* The August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended flat at 16,267.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 16,597.5 rupees earlier.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for growing it.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera rose 301 rupees to 15,925 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures extended gains on Friday, helped by higher demand and on concerns poor rainfall in cane-growing areas could trim next year's production.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.58 percent at 3,273 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,300 rupees earlier this week.

* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 12.50 percent to 3,337.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoons on June 1.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose to a record high, bolstered by slow progress of summer-sown pulses due to less rainfall, along with strong demand from domestic traders and millers.

* Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.69 percent to end at 4,841 rupees after touching a record high of 4,906 rupees earlier in the session.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana jumped 168.30 rupees to 5,033.95 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended higher on slack spot supplies and dwindling stocks.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.06 percent higher at 43,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20 rupees to 42,025 rupees.

* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)