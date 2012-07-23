MUMBAI, July 23 Indian sugar futures closed lower after hitting a contract high earlier in the day on profit-taking driven by a drop in the world market that outweighed a rise in spot prices.

* The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.22 percent at 3,314 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees earlier the day.

* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 54 rupees to 3,398 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market, unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government increases the quota for festivals.

* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures eased after hitting record highs in the previous session as a drop in overseas prices prompted traders to cash in gains.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures dropped to the lowest in more than a month on Monday, tracking broader financial market weakness on fresh concern over Spain's ability to avoid a costly bailout that could worsen the euro zone debt crisis.

* The August soybean contract closed down 2.96 percent at 4,910.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last week. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* The August soyoil contract fell 1.41 percent to 800 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week, while rapeseed edged down 1.45 percent to 4,360 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.45 rupees to 791.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 17 rupees to 4,958 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 139 rupees to 4,149 per 100 kg.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell on profit-taking triggered by rains in some kharif pulses growing areas over the weekend, but improved spot demand ahead of festivals and thin stocks restricted the losses.

* The most-active chana for August delivery fell 1.31 percent to 4,812 rupees.

* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 72 rupees to 5,022 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season as the festive season begins and fresh vegetables are less available.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures in India rose to a fresh contract high on strong overseas sales and improved local demand ahead of the upcoming festivals.

* The August turmeric contract closed up 1.65 percent at 6,022 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,162 rupees.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 351 rupees to 5,328 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell as a recent jump in prices encouraged farmers to increase supplies in the spot market while rains over the weekend weighed on sentiment.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot supplies increased to 14,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as compared with 9,000-10,000 bags last week.

* The August jeera contract finished down 2.26 percent at 15,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera dropped 133 rupees to 15,815 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from spot where demand slowed down at higher levels while sluggish exports outweighed thin domestic supplies.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX eased 0.29 percent to 43,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 209 rupees to 41,905 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)