MUMBAI, July 23 Indian sugar futures closed
lower after hitting a contract high earlier in the day on
profit-taking driven by a drop in the world market that
outweighed a rise in spot prices.
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.22 percent at
3,314 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees
earlier the day.
* In Kolhapur's spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 54 rupees to 3,398 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has allowed millers to sell 4.5 million tonnes of
non-levy sugar from July to September in the open market,
unchanged from the previous quarter. Usually, the government
increases the quota for festivals.
* Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in
India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but
overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output
from another region.
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures eased after hitting record highs
in the previous session as a drop in overseas prices prompted
traders to cash in gains.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures dropped to the lowest in
more than a month on Monday, tracking broader financial market
weakness on fresh concern over Spain's ability to avoid a costly
bailout that could worsen the euro zone debt crisis.
* The August soybean contract closed down 2.96
percent at 4,910.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of
5,064.5 rupees last week. Soybean prices in India have nearly
doubled in 2012.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million
hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* The August soyoil contract fell 1.41 percent to
800 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week,
while rapeseed edged down 1.45 percent to 4,360 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 1.45 rupees to 791.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by
17 rupees to 4,958 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 139 rupees to 4,149 per 100 kg.
CHANA:
Indian chana futures fell on profit-taking triggered by
rains in some kharif pulses growing areas over the weekend, but
improved spot demand ahead of festivals and thin stocks
restricted the losses.
* The most-active chana for August delivery fell
1.31 percent to 4,812 rupees.
* In Delhi spot market, chana gained 72 rupees to 5,022
rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for chana usually rises during the rainy season as
the festive season begins and fresh vegetables are less
available.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures in India rose to a fresh contract high on
strong overseas sales and improved local demand ahead of the
upcoming festivals.
* The August turmeric contract closed up 1.65
percent at 6,022 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract
high of 6,162 rupees.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 351 rupees to
5,328 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera futures fell as a recent jump in prices encouraged
farmers to increase supplies in the spot market while rains over
the weekend weighed on sentiment.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot supplies increased
to 14,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as compared with
9,000-10,000 bags last week.
* The August jeera contract finished down 2.26
percent at 15,805 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha's spot market, jeera dropped 133 rupees to 15,815
rupees per 100 kg.
* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from
a year ago.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from spot where
demand slowed down at higher levels while sluggish exports
outweighed thin domestic supplies.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX eased
0.29 percent to 43,150 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 209
rupees to 41,905 rupees.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year ago.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)