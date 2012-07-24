MUMBAI, July 24 Indian soybean and soyoil futures extended losses on Tuesday tailing a drop in the world market on forecast of rainfall in the parched grain-producing areas of the United States.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures dropped to the lowest level in five weeks on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest improved the production outlook for soybeans.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 3.7 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last week.

* Output of soybean in 2012/13 might exceed the industry's previous year estimates of 10.65 million tonnes as farmers expand acreage to cash in on a record high price, said Dinesh Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya.

* The August soyoil contract fell 1.05 percent to 791.6 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week, while rapeseed edged up 0.34 percent to 4,375 rupees per 100 kg on good demand in spot market.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 5.35 rupees to 785.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped by 188 rupees to 4,770 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed up 52 rupees to 4,201 per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar rose on good export demand and concerns poor rainfall in key cane-growing areas could trim next year's output.

* The key August contract closed up 0.84 percent at 3,342 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees in the previous session.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar eased 7 rupees to 3,391 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian whites, which compete with Thai refined sugar, were on offer at $600 a tonne FOB or above, higher than $590 last week and $520 in late June.

CHANA

Chana futures ended steady as weak demand in the spot market outweighed concerns over production of summer-sown pulses due to scanty rains.

* Local buying is expected to improve and stay firm until September, ahead of festivals.

* Sowing of summer-sown pulses is lagging due to deficit rains. Chana is a winter crop sown from October to December.

* The most-active chana for August delivery closed up 0.15 percent to 4,819 rupees.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 72 rupees to 4,950 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit a contract high on expectation of a decline in the area under cultivation after prices fell sharply since last year while strong overseas and local demand ahead of the festive season supported the upside.

* The August turmeric contract finished up 4 percent at 6,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* NCDEX has removed the 20 percent additional margin on the short side of turmeric contracts, effective Wednesday, according to a notification posted on its website. The special margin of 20 percent on the long side would be continued.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 238 rupees to 5,566 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on concerns over expectations of below average rains and fresh export enquiries and local buying.

* The August jeera contract rose 1.83 percent to 16,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera was up 103 rupees to 15,918 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to thin availability in the local market and dwindling stocks while expectations that scanty rains in Karnataka could hit pepper output also aided sentiment.

* The most-active August contract rose 1.07 percent to 43,610 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 232 rupees to 42,137 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)