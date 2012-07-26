MUMBAI, July 26 Indian sugar declined more than
a percent on Thursday on concerns about restrictions on futures
trading and imposition of stock limits by the government,
analysts said.
* "We are going to be very alert. We are going to be very
watchful," Ramesh Abhishek, chairman of the Forward Markets
Commission told reporters on Thursday after meeting Food
Minister K.V. Thomas.
"We are keeping a watch on all agri-commodities," he said,
when asked which commodities are under scanner. "We will ban if
need be."
* The key August contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.1 percent at
3,325 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,395 rupees
earlier this week.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar rose 49 rupees to 3,417 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Chana futures fell due to a decline in spot demand at higher
prices while fears of government restrictions also weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active chana for August delivery on the
NCDEX fell 2.35 percent to close at 4,618 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trend looks bearish in the near-term because of a drop in
demand and concerns over government intervention," said Faiyaz
Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 135 rupees to 4,775
rupees per 100 kg.
OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell, tracking a drop in
the world market and as rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya
Pradesh state in the past two days allayed concerns over poor
yields.
* Malaysian crude palm oil fell to its lowest in more than
five weeks on Thursday, as investors turned more bearish on
forecasts for rain in parts of the U.S. Midwest that could bring
some relief to the drought-hit soy crop.
* A strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and
at the same time trims the returns of oilmeal exporters, also
weighed on sentiment. The Indian rupee rose 1.2 percent on
Thursday.
* The August soybean contract finished down 3.76
percent at 4,635.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of
5,064.5 rupees last week.
* The August soyoil contract edged down 1.44 percent
to 787.45 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last
week, while rapeseed eased 1.65 percent to 4,413 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
3.3 rupees to 783.3 rupees per 10kg, while soybean edged down by
9 rupees to 4,722 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 50 rupees to 4,325 rupees per 100 kg.
SPICES
India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures retreated from a fresh
contract high hit early in the day as traders chose to book
profits after a 4 percent rise in the previous session.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 3
percent lower at 16,237.5 rupees per 100 kg after touching a
fresh contract high of 16,915 rupees.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 12
rupees to 16,317 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Buying in spot was good because of overseas demand. In
futures, prices fell due to profit-taking but will recover from
dips as the trend is bullish," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a
trader from Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures hit a fresh contract high but soon shed the
gains as traders cashed out profits triggered by an increase in
margins on the long side.
* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) has raised special margin on the long side of turmeric
contracts to 40 percent from the existing 20 percent, effective
Friday, according to a notification posted on its website.
* The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 4
percent to 6,256 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a contract
high of 6,748 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Increased margins are weighing on sentiment. Prices are
at very high levels and some correction was expected. However,
slow progress of rains could help lower-level buying," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key spot market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 59 rupees to 5,798 rupees per
100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended lower tracking weak cues from spot and
sluggish overseas demand but poor domestic availability
restricted the downside.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX ended
1.30 percent down at 43,590 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices have become very volatile. In long run trend looks
positive but weak exports and fresh supplies from Indonesia in
the global market are weighing on sentiment," said Manikant
Khona, a trader from Kochi,a key market in Kerala.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 269 rupees to 42,194 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Meenakshi Sharm and Mayank
Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)