MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian sugar hit a new contract high on Wednesday, tracking firm demand in the spot market and as the government refrained from banning futures trade in food items.

* India held off any curbs on exports of agricommodities or restrictions on futures trade as it announced measures to cope with a 20 percent shortfall in monsoon rains.

* The key September sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 3.98 percent at 3,551 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract high of 3,552 rupees.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 47.5 rupees to 3,465 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean erased early gains to edge down at the end of the session as strong local demand ahead of the festive season was offset by a rise in the sowing area.

* The most-traded soybean contract for October delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.15 percent lower at 3,851 rupees per 100 kgs.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery ended 0.64 percent higher at 795.15 rupees per 10 kg while rapeseed contract for September delivery gained 1.52 percent to close at 4,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.8 rupees to 781.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 10 rupees to 4,457 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 245 rupees to 4,325 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures rose more than 1 percent due to improved demand from millers ahead of festivals amid thin spot supplies and lower inventory.

* Concerns over output of summer-sown pulses due to scanty rains in major cultivating regions also aided sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.58 percent at 4,873 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 96 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped as arrivals declined in the spot market amid a pickup in local and overseas demand.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 3.04 percent at 16,252.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera rose 175 rupees to 16,150 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as a squeeze in daily supplies and thin stocks supported bargain buying after a 4 percent fall in the previous session outweighed weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 2.47 percent to end at 43,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper gained 463 rupees to 42,710 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders opted to take advantage of the higher prices though expectations of a decline in the area under cultivation and lower rains in the main growing regions were seen supporting prices at lower levels.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 3.19 percent at 5,884 rupees per 100 kg. It rose more than 41 percent in July.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric gained 15 rupees to 5,278 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)