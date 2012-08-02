MUMBAI Aug 2 India's sugar futures rose for the second straight session to hit a new contract high on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where festival season demand boosted sentiment.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.79 percent up at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract high of 3,628 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, sugar rose 116 rupees to 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures ended lower on profit-taking triggered by rains in the leading cultivating regions.

* India's monsoon rains were 4 percent below average in the week to Aug. 1, the weather office said on Thursday, improving from a fifth below average in the previous week as rainfall revived in soybean and rice growing areas of India.

* The most-active soybean for October delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.31 percent lower at 3,839 rupees per 100 kg. The contract gained 10 percent in July.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery fell 0.17 percent to 793.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September delivery closed up 0.51 percent at 4,487 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on profit-taking after good rainy spells in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, but improved spot demand ahead of festivals and thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.88 percent at 4,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 69 rupees to 4,969 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Spot markets at Unjha, Kochi and Nizamabad were shut due to Rakshabandhan, a local festival.

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to scanty rains in Gujarat and as farmers reduced supplies to the domestic market ahead of the festive season.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.20 percent at 16,285 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell more than one percent intra-day as high-priced Indian produce failed to attract buyers in the global market though thin supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.43 percent at 43,590 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking after sharp gains in July, but expectations of a decline in area under cultivation is seen supporting prices at lower levels.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.24 percent to close at 5,870 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose more than 41 percent in July. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)