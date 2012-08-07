MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on concerns over output of local summer-sown oilseeds as key growing areas received lower rainfall than normal.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.1 percent at 3,988 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract rose 0.07 percent to 787.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.42 percent to 4,409 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was unchanged at 777.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 54 rupees to 4,574 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 37 rupees to 4,275 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar extended losses on weak demand and speculation the government may provide additional quota to rein-in prices during the festive season.

* The key September contract ended down 2.19 percent at 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government plans to release an extra 500,000 tonnes of sugar in August to beef up supplies in the local market.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state fell 81 rupees to 3,565 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on thin spot supplies and concerns output could dip due to a decline in area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.98 p ercent at 4,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 23 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders cashed out gains at higher prices, driven by a decline in overseas and spot demand.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed down 2.5 percent at 6,440 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a 4 percent upper circuit in the previous session.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 65 rupees to 5,711 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as rains over some parts of Gujarat weighed on sentiment.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX closed 3 percent down at 16,437.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 44 rupees to 16,456 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended steady as low domestic supplies and dwindling stocks were offset by sluggish exports.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended nearly steady at 43,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper was almost steady at 42,638 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)