MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian sugar futures extended losing streak for the fourth straight session on Thursday as poor demand in the spot market and the government's move to allocate extra supplies depressed sentiments.

* India earlier this month released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.8 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.1 percent at 3,426 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state fell 9 rupees to 3,457 rupees per 100 kg.

OLSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures gained, tracking a rise in overseas prices, although an improvement in rains in key soybean growing areas weighed on sentiments.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up to a near two-week high on Thursday as exports staged a tentative recovery, signalling stocks could come under pressure.

* India's vegetable oil imports in July were 870,328 tonnes, up from 783,315 tonnes in the previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed.

* The October soybean contract closed 0.64 percent higher at 3,998 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract finished up 0.55 percent at 795.8 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.77 percent to 4,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.5 rupees to 777.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 37 rupees to 4,509 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,331 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures rose, tracking a pickup in the spot demand ahead of the festival season amid thin supplies, but rains over parts of Rajasthan in the last few days restricted further upside.

* The most-active chana for September delivery rose 1.4 percent at 4,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 27 rupees to 4,927 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures hit a 4 percent upper circuit, its highest daily permissible limit, due to expectations of lower production after farmers slashed area under cultivation this season.

* The September turmeric contract closed up 4 percent at 6,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric slipped 8 rupees to 5,449 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures rose as improved demand in the spot market in the festive season and fresh export enquiries supported buying.

* However, rains over parts of Gujarat, the top producer, restricted the upside.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract closed up 1.2 percent at 16,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 96 rupees to 16,240 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to weak exports as higher prices for Indian produce dampened demand outweighing concerns over output and thin supplies.

* The most-active September contract fell 3 percent to 42,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from these countries, traders said.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 367 rupees to 42,400 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)