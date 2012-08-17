MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian soybean futures eased on Friday on good rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state, while rapeseed ended steady as a rise in the overseas market outweighed a drop in demand in the physical market.

* The western part of Madhya Pradesh state got 54 percent more rainfall than normal in the week ended August 15.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.88 percent to 3,963 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract closed down 0.62 percent at 790.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed slipped 0.2 percent to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.4 rupees to 778.3 rupees per 10kg, while soybean eased 8 rupees to 4,501 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 4,336 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose after falling four straight sessions as lower level buying by traders outweighed poor demand and higher supplies in the spot markets, following the government's move to allocate additional quota.

* The key September sugar contract closed 0.47 percent higher at 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state fell 65 rupees to 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures eased after hitting a contract high on improvement in rainfall in key pulses growing states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* The most-active chana for September delivery closed down 0.56 percent at 4,942 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 5,010 rupees.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 49 rupees to 4,975 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell over 3 percent on profit taking after prices rose 4 percent in the previous session, though a decline in sowing area and overseas sales were seen supporting prices at lower levels.

* The September turmeric contract closed down 3.3 percent at 5,848 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera futures fell as rains in the top producing state of Gujarat weighed on sentiment, but improved demand in the spot market due to the festive season and fresh export enquiries restricted the downside.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract fell 0.9 percent to 16,177.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera rose 124 rupees to 16,364 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down as subdued cues from spot and sluggish exports due to higher prices for Indian produce weighed.

* The most-active September contract eased 0.14 percent to 42,240 rupees per 100 kg.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from these countries, traders said.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 184 rupees to 42,216 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)