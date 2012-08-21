MUMBAI, Aug 21 Indian chana fell 3 percent, the lowest level in two weeks, weighed by improved rains over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which would help kharif-sowing. * The most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to a low of 4,792 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since Aug. 9. It ended 2.67 percent lower at 4,808 rupees. * In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 57.70 rupees to 4,867.30 rupees per 100 kg. * Rains are expected to continue over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 to 4 days, the weather office said in a statement on its website. * Key kharif pulses-growing states have received good rain in the past week, aiding cultivation. Sowing of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture for proper growth. SUGAR Sugar futures fell nearly 2 percent on sluggish demand and additional supply of non-levy sugar, though a likely rise in demand next month due to festivals limited the downside. * The key September contract closed down 1.81 percent at 3,411 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state was 45 rupees higher at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg. * Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes. * Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis. JEERA Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday as traders chose to sell due to improved rains in the top producing state of Gujarat and increased supplies in the domestic market. * The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.41 percent at 15,820 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, jeera fell 112.7 rupees to 16,224.8 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot supplies at the Unjha market rose to 6,000 bags of 60 kg each on Tuesday, as compared with 2,000-4,000 bags last week. * Gujarat received good rains in the last few days and the trend is expected to continue over the next 3-4 days, according to the weather office. * Jeera is a winter crop sown October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. PEPPER Pepper futures dropped as traders fretted over sluggish exports and weak demand from north-Indian buyers in the domestic market. * Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of around $1,500 per tonne in the global market compared with its competitors' prices. * The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.87 percent to end at 41,960 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 432.8 rupees to 41,395 rupees. * In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes. TURMERIC Turmeric futures fell on profit-taking while weakness in other spices also weighed on sentiment. * The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.6 percent at 5,840 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric edged up 18.15 rupees to 5,465.35 rupees per 100 kg. * Farmers slashed area under turmeric sowing this season after a sharp fall in prices since last year. * India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western state, the weather office said on Aug. 16. * Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest. SOYBEAN Soybean and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking a rally in the U.S. market on an estimated drop in grains output and on thin supply of soybeans in local spot markets. * Chicago new-crop soybean rose to a contract high on Tuesday, gaining for a third consecutive session buoyed by expectations of poor yields after a devastating drought in the U.S. grain belt. * The October soybean contract on the NCDEX rose 1.59 percent to end at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg. * The September soyoil contract ended up 0.55 percent at 792.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed slipped 0.50 percent to end at 4,379 rupees per 100 kg. * Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.15 rupees to 782.25 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose by 21 rupees to 4,519 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 112.50 rupees to 4,218.25 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)