MUMBAI Aug 22 India's jeera or cumin seed futures ended sharply lower on Wednesday as recent rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised hopes of improved soil moisture, which would aid sowing, while weak exports weighed on sentiment.

* The September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.54 percent lower at 15,417.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 15,327.50 rupees, a d ecline of 3.11 percent from the previous close.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 217.5 rupees to 16,007.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rain to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended lower due to a drop in demand in the spot market and sufficient stocks, though lower sowing restricted the downside.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.21 percent at 5,828 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 26.85 rupees to 5,438.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season after a sharp fall in prices since last year.

* India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in the parched western state of Rajasthan, the weather office said on Aug. 16.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended lower due to subdued demand from north Indian buyers and poor exports.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.43 percent to end at 41,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 400.3 rupees to 40,994.7 rupees.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower offers from them, traders said.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures fell for the fourth straight day on Wednesday tracking a sluggish spot market, weak demand from millers and improved rains over parts of kharif pulses-cultivating states.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.69 percent to end at 4,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 68.75 rupees to 4,798.55 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been receiving good rains for the last few days, which would help kharif-sowing. The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year earlier.

SUGAR

Sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as sluggish demand in the physical market and additional supply of non-levy sugar outweighed concerns that poor rainfall in key cane-growing areas could hit output.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX ended at at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.06 percent.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state fell 16.65 rupees to 3,673.35 rupees per 100 kg.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil futures extended gains on Wednesday following a similar trend in overseas markets, while rapeseed was steady as heavy rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state is likely to help sowing which starts in October.

* The October soybean contract on the NCDEX ended 0.25 percent higher at 4,010 rupees per 100 kg. The September soyoil contract rose 1.24 percent to end at 802.75 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.48 percent to end at 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* In Indore's spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.70 rupees to 787.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 56 rupees to 4,575 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 67.85 rupees to 4,150 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)