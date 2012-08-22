MUMBAI Aug 22 India's jeera or cumin seed
futures ended sharply lower on Wednesday as recent rains in the
top producing state of Gujarat raised hopes of improved soil
moisture, which would aid sowing, while weak exports weighed on
sentiment.
* The September jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.54 percent
lower at 15,417.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of
15,327.50 rupees, a d ecline of 3.11 percent from the previous
close.
* At Unjha, jeera fell 217.5 rupees to 16,007.3 rupees per
100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rain to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended lower due to a drop in demand in the
spot market and sufficient stocks, though lower sowing
restricted the downside.
* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
down 0.21 percent at 5,828 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 26.85 rupees to 5,438.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season
after a sharp fall in prices since last year.
* India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the
past week, but heavy downpours arrived in the parched western
state of Rajasthan, the weather office said on Aug. 16.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended lower due to subdued demand from north
Indian buyers and poor exports.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
fell 0.43 percent to end at 41,780 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 400.3
rupees to 40,994.7 rupees.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with other pepper
producing countries such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower
offers from them, traders said.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures fell for the fourth straight
day on Wednesday tracking a sluggish spot market, weak demand
from millers and improved rains over parts of kharif
pulses-cultivating states.
* The most-active chana contract for September delivery
on the NCDEX fell 0.69 percent to end at 4,775 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 68.75 rupees to
4,798.55 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been receiving good
rains for the last few days, which would help kharif-sowing. The
cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October, depends on soil moisture.
* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some
respite to farmers.
* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53
million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a
year earlier.
SUGAR
Sugar futures were steady on Wednesday as sluggish demand in
the physical market and additional supply of non-levy sugar
outweighed concerns that poor rainfall in key cane-growing areas
could hit output.
* The key September contract on the NCDEX ended at
at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg, down 0.06 percent.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state fell 16.65 rupees to 3,673.35 rupees per 100
kg.
* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of
additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and
above the previous allocation of 4.766 million
tonnes.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a quarterly basis.
OILSEEDS
Soybean and soyoil futures extended gains on Wednesday
following a similar trend in overseas markets, while rapeseed
was steady as heavy rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state is
likely to help sowing which starts in October.
* The October soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
0.25 percent higher at 4,010 rupees per 100 kg. The September
soyoil contract rose 1.24 percent to end at 802.75
rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.48 percent
to end at 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million
hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* In Indore's spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.70 rupees to 787.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 56
rupees to 4,575 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 67.85 rupees to 4,150 rupees per 100
kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)