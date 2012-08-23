MUMBAI Aug 23 Turmeric futures rose on Thursday as a decline in sowing area in leading crop growing areas and more export enquiries supported buying.

* The September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.61 percent higher at 5,922 rupees per 100 kg, after rising as much as 6,014 rupees, up 3.19 percent from previous close.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 7.40 rupees to 5,445.90 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.

* Heavy downpours landed in the parched western state of Rajasthan last week, though monsoon rains were slightly below average in the week before that, according to the weather office.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

OILSEEDS

Soyoil futures extended gains into a third session on good demand in the physical market ahead of key festivals, while rapeseed rose tracking an upside in the spot market due to thin supplies.

* The September soyoil contract rose 0.59 percent to end at 807.50 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.86 percent to close at 4,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended flat at 4,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 4.10 rupees to 792.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 29 rupees to 4,604 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 149.60 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures rose more than 1 percent on concerns that drought in top producing Maharashtra state could trim production, though additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter weighed on sentiments.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX rose 1.03 percent to end at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 35 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* Earlier this month, India released 400,000 tonnes of additional non-levy sugar for the September quarter, over and above the previous allocation of 4.766 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a quarterly basis.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) estimates an output of 25 million tonnes in the new crop season.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on short-covering, after prices fell more than 2 percent in the previous session, outweighing the impact of rains in the top-producing state of Gujarat.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.70 percent higher at 15,525 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 17.8 rupees to 16,025 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended flat, after falling 0.61 percent tracking weak spot cues and sluggish overseas sales due to the higher price of Indian produce.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended 0.01 percent higher at 41,785 rupees per 100 kg. In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 52.6 rupees to 40,942.1 rupees.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures snapped a four-day falling streak on Thursday on hopes of a pickup in domestic buying from millers and retailers in the festive season amid thin supplies.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* However, a pickup in rains, which would help kharif-sowing, restricted the upside. The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX rose 0.44 percent to end at 4,796 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana ended 19.55 rupees higher at 4,818.10 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)