MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest daily permissible limit of 4 percent on Tuesday due to a decline in area under cultivation and firm demand from local and overseas buyers.

* The September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4.01 percent higher at 6,226 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 110.35 rupees to 5,606.00 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rains in Tamil Nadu have been 23 percent lower than average in the season until Aug. 22, the weather office data showed.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on value buying at lower levels, though improved rains in top producer Gujarat state kept the upside limited.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.48 percent higher at 14,765 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 3 percent in the previous session.

* Gujarat has been receiving good rains in the past few days which would help sowing in the season. The rains would improve the soil moisture required for sowing rabi crops.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 144.2 rupees to 15,592 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended a tad higher due to limited supplies from farmers and lower inventories, but subdued overseas sales weighed.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.60 percent at 42,045 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global market compared to competitors.

* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in those countries, traders said.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year earlier.

* Spot markets in Kochi were shut due to a local festival.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on short-covering after falling more than 3 percent in the previous session, but improved rains and dull cues from the spot market restricted the upside.

* The most-active chana for September delivery on the NCDEX closed up 1.20 percent at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have received good rains over the last few days.

* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.

* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 73.85 rupees to 4,737.50 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures jumped nearly 3 percent on hopes festivals will boost demand for the sweetener in the coming weeks and as the market was worried over production due to poor rainfall in key cane growing areas.

* Additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September quarter weighed on spot prices.

* The key September contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.49 percent at 3,504 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,520 rupees earlier in the day.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 6.70 rupees to 3,393.35 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so far received 31 percent less rains than average, fuelling concerns over production.

OILSEEDS

Soyoil and rapeseed futures dropped on Tuesday, weighed by weak overnight leads from the overseas markets and rainfall in a major soybean-producing state.

* The most-active soyoil for October delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.61 percent lower at 803.20 rupees per 10 kg, reversing from the previous session's contract high of 821.20 rupees.

* September rapeseed closed 0.92 percent lower at 4,429 rupees per 100 kg. Soybean for October ended 0.20 percent lower at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.25 rupees to 794.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 36 rupees to 4,559 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was at 4,375 rupees per 100 kg, down 9.60 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)