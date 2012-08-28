MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian turmeric futures rose to
their highest daily permissible limit of 4 percent on Tuesday
due to a decline in area under cultivation and firm demand from
local and overseas buyers.
* The September turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4.01 percent
higher at 6,226 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric
rose 110.35 rupees to 5,606.00 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rains in Tamil Nadu have been 23 percent lower than
average in the season until Aug. 22, the weather office data
showed.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season following a sharp fall in prices that started last year.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on value buying
at lower levels, though improved rains in top producer Gujarat
state kept the upside limited.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended
1.48 percent higher at 14,765 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen
more than 3 percent in the previous session.
* Gujarat has been receiving good rains in the past few days
which would help sowing in the season. The rains would improve
the soil moisture required for sowing rabi crops.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 144.2 rupees
to 15,592 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended a tad higher due to limited supplies
from farmers and lower inventories, but subdued overseas sales
weighed.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
ended up 0.60 percent at 42,045 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exports have been poor because Indian-origin pepper is
offered at a premium of $800-$1,200 per tonne in the global
market compared to competitors.
* Overseas buyers have been placing orders with pepper
producers such as Indonesia and Brazil due to lower prices in
those countries, traders said.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year earlier.
* Spot markets in Kochi were shut due to a local festival.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures rose on short-covering after
falling more than 3 percent in the previous session, but
improved rains and dull cues from the spot market restricted the
upside.
* The most-active chana for September delivery on
the NCDEX closed up 1.20 percent at 4,650 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have received good
rains over the last few days.
* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the
week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.
* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing
starts in October, depends on soil moisture.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 73.85 rupees to
4,737.50 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures jumped nearly 3 percent on hopes festivals
will boost demand for the sweetener in the coming weeks and as
the market was worried over production due to poor rainfall in
key cane growing areas.
* Additional supply of non-levy sugar for the September
quarter weighed on spot prices.
* The key September contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.49 percent at 3,504
rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,520 rupees earlier in the
day.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 6.70 rupees to 3,393.35 rupees per 100
kg.
* The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has so
far received 31 percent less rains than average, fuelling
concerns over production.
OILSEEDS
Soyoil and rapeseed futures dropped on Tuesday, weighed by
weak overnight leads from the overseas markets and rainfall in a
major soybean-producing state.
* The most-active soyoil for October delivery on the
NCDEX ended 0.61 percent lower at 803.20 rupees per 10 kg,
reversing from the previous session's contract high of 821.20
rupees.
* September rapeseed closed 0.92 percent lower at
4,429 rupees per 100 kg. Soybean for October ended 0.20
percent lower at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
2.25 rupees to 794.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 36
rupees to 4,559 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan was at 4,375 rupees per 100 kg, down 9.60 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)