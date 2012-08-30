MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures rose as much as 1.31 percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three weeks on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the drought can trim the country's output much sharply than anticipated.

* The key sugar for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.92 percent higher at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,622 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 6.

* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state rose by 9.75 rupees to 3,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates output at 25 million tonnes, but dealers say it could be lower as poor rainfall has affected cane more severely than anticipated.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday as thin supplies in the spot market and fresh overseas enquiries supported buying, though rains in top producer Gujarat state limited the upside.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.62 percent at 14,990 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 25 rupees to 15,587.3 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat has been receiving good rains since the last few days and this would help sowing in the crop season. The rains will improve soil moisture which is required for sowing rabi crops.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended steady as weak demand for Indian-origin produce in the global market was offset by thin supplies and lower stocks.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended 0.06 percent higher at 41,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 288.2 rupees to 40,800 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent due to lower area under cultivation, but profit-taking at higher levels driven by a decline in spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 2.06 percent to end at 6,144 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric inched down 7.90 rupees to 5,602.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this season following a sharp decline in prices that started last year.

CHANA

Chick peas, or chana, futures ended up on Thursday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices in the festive season, but improved rains in leading pulses-cultivating states limited the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for September delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.70 percent at 4,722 rupees per 100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 63.75 rupees to 4,857.50 rupees per 100 kg on thin supply.

* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier.

OILSEEDS

Soyoil and rapeseed futures ended a tad higher supported by firm overseas leads and anticipation of festival demand, though hopes of better soybean production limited the upside.

* Soyoil for October ended 0.36 percent higher at 802.45 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for October closed 0.40 percent up at 4,524 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soybean for October delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.17 percent lower at 4,025.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.50 rupees to 790.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean gained 18 rupees to 4,539 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was up 20 rupees at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)