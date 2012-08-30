MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian sugar futures rose as much
as 1.31 percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three
weeks on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the
drought can trim the country's output much sharply than
anticipated.
* The key sugar for October delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.92 percent
higher at 3,608 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,622
rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 6.
* Sugar in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing
Maharashtra state rose by 9.75 rupees to 3,436 rupees per 100
kg.
* The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates output at 25
million tonnes, but dealers say it could be lower as poor
rainfall has affected cane more severely than anticipated.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday as thin
supplies in the spot market and fresh overseas enquiries
supported buying, though rains in top producer Gujarat state
limited the upside.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up
2.62 percent at 14,990 rupees per 100 kg. At Unjha, a key market
in Gujarat, jeera rose 25 rupees to 15,587.3 rupees per 100 kg.
* Gujarat has been receiving good rains since the last few
days and this would help sowing in the crop season. The rains
will improve soil moisture which is required for sowing rabi
crops.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended steady as weak demand for Indian-origin
produce in the global market was offset by thin supplies and
lower stocks.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
ended 0.06 percent higher at 41,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot pepper fell 288.2 rupees to 40,800 rupees
per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent due to lower area
under cultivation, but profit-taking at higher levels driven by
a decline in spot demand weighed on sentiment.
* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose
2.06 percent to end at 6,144 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric inched down 7.90 rupees to
5,602.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric cultivation this
season following a sharp decline in prices that started last
year.
CHANA
Chick peas, or chana, futures ended up on Thursday as
farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices in the
festive season, but improved rains in leading pulses-cultivating
states limited the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for September delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.70 percent at 4,722 rupees per
100 kg. In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 63.75 rupees to
4,857.50 rupees per 100 kg on thin supply.
* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.
* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83
million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a
year earlier.
OILSEEDS
Soyoil and rapeseed futures ended a tad higher supported by
firm overseas leads and anticipation of festival demand, though
hopes of better soybean production limited the upside.
* Soyoil for October ended 0.36 percent higher at
802.45 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for October
closed 0.40 percent up at 4,524 rupees per 100 kg.
* The most-traded soybean for October delivery on
the NCDEX ended 0.17 percent lower at 4,025.50 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
2.50 rupees to 790.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean gained 18
rupees to 4,539 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan was up 20 rupees at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)