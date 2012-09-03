MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's soyoil and soybean futures rose on Monday as improved demand for edible oils due to upcoming festivals and a rise in overseas palm oil prices outweighed prospects of a bumper soybean crop on higher acreage.

* The October soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.45 percent at 807.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* The October soybean contract rose 0.51 percent to end at 4018.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.62 percent to close at 4,447 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,613 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.65 rupees to 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 27 rupees to 4,547 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 30 rupees to 4,340 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended higher, buoyed by healthy demand in the spot market ahead of key festivals and as concerns persisted over the country's output despite a recent pick-up in rainfall.

* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.44 percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,637 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar was steady at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chick peas, or chana, futures slipped as rains across leading cultivating states raised prospects of better sowing but thin supplies in spot markets in the festival season kept the downside limited.

* The most-active chana contract for October delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.14 percent down at 4,753 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 22 rupees to 4,822 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.

SPICES

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low on Monday, weighed by hopes of better sowing due to attractive prices and recent rainy spells in the top producing state of Gujarat.

* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.67 percent to close at 14,725 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a fresh contract low of 14,540 rupees.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera closed down 2 rupees at 15,450 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in demand from north India while overseas enquiries also slipped, but lesser area under cultivation limited the losses.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.53 percent to close at 5,968 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric fell 77 rupees to 5,497 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped due to weak overseas sales, but thin supplies and lower stocks restricted the losses.

* The most active October contract on the NCDEX fell 0.25 percent to end at 42,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 4.5 rupees to 40,823.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weakness in overseas demand is expected to keep pepper prices under pressure in near term," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)