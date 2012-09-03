MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's soyoil and soybean
futures rose on Monday as improved demand for edible oils due to
upcoming festivals and a rise in overseas palm oil prices
outweighed prospects of a bumper soybean crop on higher acreage.
* The October soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.45 percent at
807.35 rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybean contract rose 0.51 percent to
end at 4018.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased
0.62 percent to close at 4,447 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting
a high of 4,613 rupees last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.65 rupees to 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 27
rupees to 4,547 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 30 rupees to 4,340 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended higher, buoyed by healthy demand in the
spot market ahead of key festivals and as concerns persisted
over the country's output despite a recent pick-up in rainfall.
* The key October contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.44 percent at 3,606 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,637
rupees earlier in the day.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra
state, sugar was steady at 3,580 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
India's chick peas, or chana, futures slipped as rains
across leading cultivating states raised prospects of better
sowing but thin supplies in spot markets in the festival season
kept the downside limited.
* The most-active chana contract for October delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.14 percent down at 4,753 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 22 rupees to 4,822
rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.
SPICES
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell to a fresh contract low
on Monday, weighed by hopes of better sowing due to attractive
prices and recent rainy spells in the top producing state of
Gujarat.
* The October jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.67
percent to close at 14,725 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
fresh contract low of 14,540 rupees.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera closed down 2
rupees at 15,450 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell due to a drop in demand from north
India while overseas enquiries also slipped, but lesser area
under cultivation limited the losses.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell
0.53 percent to close at 5,968 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric fell 77 rupees to 5,497 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped due to weak overseas sales, but thin
supplies and lower stocks restricted the losses.
* The most active October contract on the NCDEX fell
0.25 percent to end at 42,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 4.5
rupees to 40,823.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Weakness in overseas demand is expected to keep pepper
prices under pressure in near term," said Shikha Mittal, an
analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)