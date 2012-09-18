MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, on global cues and as an estimated rise in local oilseed output hurt sentiment further.

* U.S. soybean fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when prices recorded their biggest daily drop in a year on signs of better-than-expected yields in the Midwest as well as favourable crop weather in Brazil.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 2.53 percent to 744.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The October soybean contract dropped 3.38 percent to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 2.6 percent to 4,114 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 8.45 rupees to 787.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean lost 94 rupees to 4,280 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 95 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana or chickpeas closed marginally up after reversing losses in a choppy session as hopes of a pick-up in demand outweighed prospects of higher sowing on improved rains in key growing areas.

* Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two chana growers, will increase soil moisture and favour higher sowing.

* The key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.11 percent at 4,493 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices fell 23 rupees to 4,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. The consumption of all pulses, including chana, usually rises during the festival period.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on an estimate of surplus production amid softening overseas prices.

* The key October contract closed down 0.61 percent at 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar rose 27 rupees to 3,665 rupees per 100 kg.

* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell over 2 percent as rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of better sowing and on a stronger rupee, which could impact export demand.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.

* A rise in the rupee, which hit a four-month high on Monday, makes imports cheaper and trims returns for exporters.

* The October jeera contract closed down 2.1 percent at 14,012 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 25 rupees to 14,800 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures extended losses for the second straight session on lacklustre demand amid improvement in rains in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the top grower, which could help sowing.

* The October turmeric contract closed down 2 percent at 5,692 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric rose 94 rupees to 5,880 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on weak demand in the local as well as overseas markets, though a tight supply situation in the spot market limited the downtrend.

* The key October contract closed 0.19 percent down at 42,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 32 rupees to 41,505 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)