MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, on global cues
and as an estimated rise in local oilseed output hurt sentiment
further.
* U.S. soybean fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the
previous session when prices recorded their biggest daily drop
in a year on signs of better-than-expected yields in the Midwest
as well as favourable crop weather in Brazil.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 2.53 percent to 744.3
rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybean contract dropped 3.38 percent
to 3,568 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 2.6
percent to 4,114 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
dropped by 8.45 rupees to 787.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
lost 94 rupees to 4,280 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 95 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana or chickpeas closed marginally up after
reversing losses in a choppy session as hopes of a pick-up in
demand outweighed prospects of higher sowing on improved rains
in key growing areas.
* Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two
chana growers, will increase soil moisture and favour higher
sowing.
* The key October contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.11 percent at 4,493
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices fell 23 rupees to
4,590 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, which
will be followed by Dussehra in October and Diwali in November.
The consumption of all pulses, including chana, usually rises
during the festival period.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on an estimate of surplus
production amid softening overseas prices.
* The key October contract closed down 0.61 percent
at 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar rose 27
rupees to 3,665 rupees per 100 kg.
* For the third year in a row, India is likely to produce
more sugar than it can consume domestically in the marketing
year starting from Oct. 1, although the exportable surplus will
be small, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell over 2 percent as
rains in the top producing state of Gujarat raised prospects of
better sowing and on a stronger rupee, which could impact export
demand.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for the sowing.
* A rise in the rupee, which hit a four-month high on
Monday, makes imports cheaper and trims returns for
exporters.
* The October jeera contract closed down 2.1 percent
at 14,012 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 25
rupees to 14,800 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures extended losses for the second straight
session on lacklustre demand amid improvement in rains in the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the top grower, which could
help sowing.
* The October turmeric contract closed down 2
percent at 5,692 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric rose 94 rupees to 5,880 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell on weak demand in the local as well as
overseas markets, though a tight supply situation in the spot
market limited the downtrend.
* The key October contract closed 0.19 percent down
at 42,975 rupees per 100 kg.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 32
rupees to 41,505 rupees per 100 kg.
