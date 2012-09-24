MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian soyoil futures hit their
lowest level in more than seven months on Monday following a
sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and on an expected rise
in local supplies as soybean arrivals from the new crop have
started.
* Soybean and rapeseed also fell on an expected rise in
production due to favourable weather and higher acreage.
* Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled on Monday to their
lowest in two years, hurt by rising inventories and steep losses
in U.S. soybeans on expectations of higher output.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 2.05 percent
down at 696.85 rupees per 10 kg. It fell to 683 rupees earlier
in the day, the lowest level for the front-month contract since
Feb.3.
* The October soybean contract dropped 0.97 percent
to 3,421.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 2.6
percent to 3,974 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
slipped 22.05 rupees to 754.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
slumped by 624 rupees to 3,373 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 50 rupees to 4,100 rupees per 100 kg.
* Palm oil prices will fall further this year as slowing
economic growth reins in demand for biofuel production, leading
to higher stocks with top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, an
industry meeting concluded on Sunday.
* India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent
to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a
Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country
fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a
growing middle class.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures dropped on expectations the government
will allow a higher non-levy quota for the December quarter as
it aims to keep a lid on prices during the festive season.
* The key October contract closed down 0.7 percent
at 3,555 rupees per 100 kg.
* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government.
* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged up
by a rupee to 3,662 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell to hit a new contract low as
demand declined in spot markets and the rupee strengthened
against the dollar, which could make imports cheaper.
* Scant rains may have reduced the output of the summer-sown
crop by about 15 percent to 5.26 million tonnes in the current
season, the government said on Monday.
* The key October chana contract closed 0.2 percent
down at 4,384 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract low
of 4,253 rupees.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 155 rupees to 4,431
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
India's jeera futures hit a new contract low on Monday as
recent rains in Gujarat state boosted prospects of higher
production in the next season amid weak demand in spot markets.
* The October jeera contract closed 0.39 percent
down at 13,567.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract
low of 13,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* Carry-over stocks with traders from the previous year are
high and that is hurting demand in spot markets.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 153 rupees
to 14,450 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
India's pepper futures fell due to lack of buying interest
by exporters following softness in overseas prices and on a
stronger rupee, which could further dent export demand.
* The most-active October contract ended 0.3 percent
down at 43,160 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper fell
224 rupees to 41,876 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures in India recovered on short-covering after
a sharp fall in prices earlier in the day.
* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed
0.67 percent up at 5,702 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 278 rupees to 5,686
rupees per 100 kg.
