MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian soybean extended losses on Tuesday, weighed by expectations of rising supplies next month, while rapeseed and soyoil rose on a rebound in overseas markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Tuesday after hitting a two-year low the day before, lifted by bargain hunting and a strong outlook for demand, going by positive export data.

* The most-active soybean for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.53 percent at 3,403.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,373 rupees, a level last seen on June 16.

* The October soyoil contract rose 2.9 percent to 717.1 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.25 percent to 3,984 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 4.75 rupees to 749.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 92 rupees to 3,465. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 118 rupees to 3,983 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a growing middle class.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures finished steady as traders awaited the non-levy quota for the December quarter before making large purchases.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government. The government is likely to announce non-levy quota for the December quarter this week.

* The key October contract ended 0.11 percent down at 3,551 rupees per 100 kg.

* India released 5.166 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for the September quarter.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged down by 12 rupees to 3,650 per 100 kg.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years, five dealers said.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on short-covering after falling to a fresh contract low in the previous session, while demand from millers supported the upside.

* The key October chana contract finished up 1.44 percent at 4,447 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a fresh contract low of 4,253 rupees on Monday.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 4,465 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose as traders chose to cover short positions after the October contract hit a fresh low in the previous session, while thin supplies in the spot market supported the upside.

* The October jeera contract closed up 0.94 percent at 13,695 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 13,250 rupees in the previous session.

* At Unjha, spot jeera rose by 21 rupees to 14,471 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose tracking a firm spot market, where demand was good from local buyers amid negligible supplies, but weak overseas sales restricted the upside.

* The most-active October contract ended up 0.9 percent at 43,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 40 rupees to 41,917 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to weak overseas and domestic demand and as the good condition of the standing crop after the revival of the monsoon in parts of Andhra Pradesh, the leading producer, weighed on sentiment.

* The October turmeric contract fell 0.32 percent to 5,684 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 44 rupees to 5,642 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)