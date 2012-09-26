MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian soybean futures fell 3 percent on Wednesday to hit their lowest level in over three months, due to a drop in the overseas market and as the new crop started to arrive at local markets.

* Soyoil also fell more than 2 percent, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed ended steady.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower as investors stayed cautious on rising stocks and renewed fears about a slowing global economy on Spain's financing woes.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 2.96 percent at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,280 rupees earlier in the session.

* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13 compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier, while rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly a quarter to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* The November soyoil contract fell 2.53 percent to 675.95 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.22 percent to 4,027 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 3.45 rupees to 746.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by 40 rupees to 3,425 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 68 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures slipped on expectations the government would release higher non-levy quota for the December quarter and as mills started importing raw sugar.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government. The government is likely to announce non-levy quota for the December quarter this week.

* The key November contract ended 1.08 percent down at 3,473 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar edged down 10 rupees to 3,640 per 100 kg.

* Indian mills have signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar for delivery from October to December as the gap between domestic and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in more than two years, dealers said.

CHANA

Indian chana futures dropped more than 1 percent on subdued demand from millers while weak trade in other pulses also weighed on sentiment.

* The key October chana contract closed down 1.03 percent at 4,401 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 20 rupees to 4,445 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures erased early losses to end higher on bargain buying, though prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiments.

* The October jeera contract finished up 0.84 percent at 13,810 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 26 rupees at 14,497 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera sowing starts from October onwards and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures eased on subdued overseas demand though negligible domestic supplies and thin stocks prevented a sharp fall.

* Exports from India have been weak because of higher prices as compared with other origins in the international market.

* The most active October contract closed down 0.21 percent at 43,460 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper rose 251 rupees to 42,168 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended steady as bargain buying outweighed good conditions for the standing crop after revival of the monsoon in parts of Andhra Pradesh, the leading producer, weighed on sentiment.

* The October turmeric contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.18 percent to 5,694 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 58 rupees to 5,584 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)