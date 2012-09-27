MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian soybean futures extended losses on Thursday to hit their lowest in nearly six months, hammered by a continuous drop in overseas prices and as the new crop started to land in local markets.

* Soyoil eased tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil and on a strong rupee, while rapeseed edged higher on thin supplies.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended off a 2-year low on Thursday, as investors remained cautious over high stocks and the eurozone debt crisis.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.3 percent down at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,206 rupees earlier in the day.

* The November soyoil contract eased 0.24 percent to 674.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.6 percent to 4,051 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 11.1 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by 81 rupees to 3,344 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 4,070 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit their lowest in a month after the government made available higher supplies for October and November in an attempt to keep prices lower during key festivals.

* The government has allowed millers to sell 4 million tonnes of non-levy sugar in October and November, higher than the average monthly allocation of around 1.7 million tonnes.

* Non-levy, or free-sale, sugar is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government.

* The key November contract finished 0.3 percent lower at 3,463 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,447 rupees earlier in the day.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in Maharashtra, sugar eased by 14 rupees to 3,626 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on thin supplies and estimates of lower kharif pulses output due to uneven and weak rains.

* The key October chana contract closed 0.57 percent up at 4,426 rupees per 100 kg.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 22 rupees to 4,423 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on festival buying in the domestic market, but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels due to the prospect of better sowing after the monsoon rains revived late in the season.

* The October jeera contract finished up 0.71 percent at 13,907.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 50 rupees at 14,538 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended almost steady as hopes of an improvement in demand due to festivals offset higher stocks and favourable conditions for the crop's growth.

* The October turmeric contract edged up 0.3 percent to 5,712 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric fell 19 rupees to 5,537 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended steady as thin supplies in the local market outweighed weak exports demand.

* The most-active October contract finished up 0.13 percent at 43,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala state, spot pepper climbed 94 rupees to 42,184 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)