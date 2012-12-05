MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday in line with global markets while lack of supply in the domestic market also supported sentiment.

* The most-active soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.12 percent higher at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.97 percent higher at 716.45 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for January delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.25 percent higher at 4,184 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.55 rupees to 724.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 20 rupees to 3,183 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,250 rupees.

CHANA

India chana futures rose on short-covering after falling in the previous three sessions due to an expected rise in production this season as farmers are likely to increase the area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the NCDEX ended up 1.12 percent at 4,054 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 57.65 rupees to 4,206.00 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell nearly 2.5 percent in the previous three sessions on declining demand amid hopes of higher output in the current season.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable conditions for planting the crop in more areas.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit a six-week low in choppy trade as weak demand and higher supplies outweighed short-covering by traders after a sharp fall in the previous few sessions.

* The key December contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.18 percent at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a low of 3,255 rupees, lowest level in six weeks, earlier in the day.

* Spot sugar fell 34.30 rupees to 3,376.15 rupees per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March, including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the October-November period, higher than the average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures ended higher due to a slow progress of sowing while a firm trend in spot also aided the rise.

* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the top producer, will continue through December.

* Sowing is behind schedule in Gujarat as low monsoon rains in some parts of the state pushed it back.

* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.78 percent at 15,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 59 rupees to 14,927.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended lower due to sluggish overseas demand due to higher prices in the global market while estimates of higher output also weighed.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended 0.20 percent down at 34,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper production is expected to rise after rains picked up in the states of Karnataka and Kerala, the top two producers.

* Spot pepper 346.1 rupees to 38,550 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on some fresh export enquiries though mounting stocks and hopes of a pick-up in supplies with the arrival of the new season crop weighed.

* New crop will start coming into the local markets from January.

* The December turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.36 percent at 4,952 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric 11.50 rupees lower to 4,931.50 rupees at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)