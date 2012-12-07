MUMBAI Dec 7 India chana futures touched a
two-month low on Friday due to weak demand from millers in the
spot market, while expectations of higher output from a likely
increase in the area under cultivation weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended down 0.40 percent at 3,985 rupees per 100 kg,
after hitting a low of 3,931 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 8.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 58.95 rupees to
4,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in
progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September
have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable
conditions for planting over a larger area.
* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed
harvesting of summer crop, but the overall area is expected to
exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and
analysts said.
OILSEEDS
Indian rapeseed futures rose to their highest level in a
week, helped by lower arrivals in a lean season and lower
stocks.
* The actively traded rapeseed contract for January delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.10 percent higher at 4,215 rupees
per 100 kg, after rising as much as 4,239 rupees, the highest
since Dec. 1.
* The key January soybean contract rose 1.44 percent
to end at 3,271.50 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract for
January delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.35 percent at
711.80 rupees, helped by global leads.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
3.30 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 15
rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 2.65 rupees to 4,353.35 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to weak overseas demand
amid higher stocks while the approaching supply season also
weighed on prices.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.17
percent at 5,736 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, spot turmeric
rose 76 rupees to 5,047.5 rupees on demand from north India.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures ended flat as estimates of higher
output and sluggish overseas sales were offset by low stocks in
the local market.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.15 percent higher to 33,615 rupees per 100 kg.
Spot pepper fell 269.6 rupees to 38,577.8 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala, due to thin domestic supplies.
* Pepper production is likely to rise in the states of
Karnataka and Kerala, the two top producers.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures rose on the slow pace of sowing in
Gujarat, the top producer of the spice, though subdued local
purchases and weak overseas demand restricted the gains.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat, the
top producer, will continue through December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.75 percent at 15,140 rupees per 100 kg. Spot jeera fell 43.2
rupees to 14,865.90 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures recovered from early losses in choppy
session to trade flat after hitting their lowest level in six
weeks, for the third time in a week, weighed by higher supplies
and weak demand from consumers.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended flat
at 3,276 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from 3,263 rupees, the
lowest since Oct. 25.
* Spot sugar edged down by 1.85 rupees to 3,339.15 rupees
per 100 kg at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.
* The government has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million
tonnes of sugar in the open market between December and March,
including 200,000 tonnes of unsold stock from the
October-November period, higher than the average monthly
allocation of about 1.7 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)