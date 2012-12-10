MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian turmeric futures jumped
over 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, to hit a
fresh contract high on Monday, tracking firm cues from the spot
market.
* The April turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 4 percent
at 6,194 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 107 rupees to 5,154.5 rupees at
Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and the shift of
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures ended marginally up on depleting
stocks and thin domestic supplies though estimates of higher
output and weak overseas demand limited the upside.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX rose 0.09 percent to 34,095 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 56 rupees to 38,482 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended flat as sluggish overseas sales
and weak local demand met a slow pace of sowing in parts of
Gujarat, the top producer.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing in Gujarat will
continue through December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX closed
nearly unchanged at 15,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera edged down 37 rupees to 14,880 rupees per 100
kg at Unjha.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures edged higher on thin supplies in the
physical market, while soyoil rose, tracking global prices.
* Rapeseed futures eased on higher area under cultivation.
* The January soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.2 percent to end at
3,301 rupees per 100 kg.
* January rapeseed contract fell 0.48 percent to
close at 4,178 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil contract
edged 0.45 percent higher to 709.85 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
1.4 rupee to 728.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 22
rupees to 3,262 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed nudged down by six rupee to 4,350 rupees.
CHANA
India chana futures rose nearly 1 percent as traders covered
short positions after a recent fall in prices, though
expectations of higher output on a likely increase in the area
under cultivation limited the upside.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
closed up 0.9 percent at 4,026 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed
harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected
to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and
analysts said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana inched up 22 rupees to
4,200 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar extended gains to hit its highest level in a
week, as a key producing state fixed a higher price for farmers.
* India's top cane producing Uttar Pradesh state raised the
price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by up to 16
percent to 290 rupees per 100 kg, which could encourage farmers
to plant more.
* The key January contract closed up 0.12 percent
higher at 3,299 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,312
rupees, the highest since Dec. 3.
* Spot sugar edged down 18 rupees to 3,347 rupees per 100 kg
at Kolhapur in top-producing Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)