MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low for a second consecutive day on Thursday, weighed by weak demand in spot markets, higher area under cultivation and favourable weather conditions. * Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October and extends until December. * The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.66 percent at 13,882.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,850 rupees earlier in the session. * At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 125 rupees to 14,402.3 rupees per 100 kg. * India is the world's top producer of jeera followed by Syria and Turkey. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil reversed early gains from the highest level in more than three weeks, in line with overnight leads from overseas markets and declining demand for soymeal. * March soybeans in the U.S. shed 1 cent, or 0.1 percent, to $13.85-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts of bumper production in South America and expectations of a slowdown in Chinese imports following the second-largest monthly purchases on record in December. * The actively traded soyoil for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.13 percent lower at 695.45 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 18. * Soymeal exports by India, Asia's leading supplier of the commodity, fell in December from a month earlier as the peak season for soybean crushing ended, a top trade body said. Soybeans are crushed to produce meal and oil. * Rapeseed for April ended 0.96 percent lower at 3,516 rupees per 100 kg. The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.13 percent lower at 3,177 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed 8.80 rupees higher at 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended 16 rupees up at 3,224 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,250 rupees. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures fell on fresh supplies from parts of southern India, expectations of better output and the likelihood of higher imports due to low stocks and a drop in kharif output. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.18 percent lower at 3,532 rupees per 100 kg. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 3.35 rupees to 4,039.30 rupees per 100 kg. * India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended higher on short-covering after falling for two consecutive days. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.36 percent higher at 6,662 rupees per 100 kg. At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 7.15 rupees to 5,692.85 rupees per 100 kg. * "It should come down to 6,400 rupees as prices have gone up very fast," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Indian pepper futures rose on firm cues from spot markets where winter demand was good, though an estimated rise in output and weak exports kept the upside limited. * Supplies from the new season crop start from January-February. * The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.98 percent at 35,800 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper rose 93.7 rupees to 38,363.1 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. SUGAR Sugar futures ended flat, reversing losses from a contract low, weighed by higher selling from mills which are looking to raise cash to pay farmers for their cane amid lacklustre consumer demand. * The key sugar for February contract on the NCDEX ended flat at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier hit a contract low of 3,237 rupees. * Sugar ended steady at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state. * The cold wave-like conditions in north India are good for sugar production as low temperatures help sugarcane retain moisture and thus boost sugar recovery and this is also weighing on sentiment, traders said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)