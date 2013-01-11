MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian rapeseed futures hit a
contract low on Friday, battered by higher production estimates
in the coming winter crop. Soyoil eased from the highest level
in three weeks on global leads.
* Rapeseed for April on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.85 percent lower at 3,486
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees.
The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.51 percent lower at 3,129 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.62 million
hectares as of Jan. 4, compared with 6.43 million hectares
during the same period last year.
* The actively traded soyoil for February delivery
ended 0.02 percent lower at 696.95 rupees per 10 kg, down from
the previous session's high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen
on Dec. 18.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed
2.40 rupees lower at 732.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
ended 39 rupees lower at 3,185 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed closed 25 rupees down at
4,225.00 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures recovered from its contract low on
Friday to end steady as new season arrivals from parts of
southern India and expectations of higher imports weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.03 percent higher at 3,533 rupees per 100
kg, recovering from a contract low of 3,488 rupees hit earlier
in the day.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell
39.30 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed.
* The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
SUGAR
Sugar futures in India, the world's second-largest producer
of the sweetener, fell on Friday on higher supplies in spot
markets amid lacklustre consumer demand.
* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
down 0.21 percent at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. The contract,
which hit a low in the previous session, is headed for a fourth
consecutive weekly fall.
* Sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes
of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous
year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22
million tonnes.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose due to strong winter demand and
slack domestic supplies, though an estimated rise in output and
weak exports restricted any sharp gains.
* The most-active February pepper contract on the
NCDEX ended up 0.07 percent at 35,825 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 199.4 rupees to 38,562.5 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to
expectations of good yields in the top producing states of
Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures hit a contract low for a third straight
session due to higher area under cultivation and subdued demand
from local buyers.
* Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from
October and extends until December.
* The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.12
percent lower at 13,727.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 13,685 rupees earlier in the day.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 21.5 rupees
to 14,412.5 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures slipped due to higher carry-forward
stocks and approaching fresh supplies though demand from north
India kept the fall limited.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended
0.45 percent lower at 6,632 rupees per 100 kg.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)