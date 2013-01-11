MUMBAI, Jan 11 Indian rapeseed futures hit a contract low on Friday, battered by higher production estimates in the coming winter crop. Soyoil eased from the highest level in three weeks on global leads. * Rapeseed for April on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.85 percent lower at 3,486 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,475 rupees. The actively traded soybean contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.51 percent lower at 3,129 rupees per 100 kg. * Indian farmers had cultivated rapeseed on 6.62 million hectares as of Jan. 4, compared with 6.43 million hectares during the same period last year. * The actively traded soyoil for February delivery ended 0.02 percent lower at 696.95 rupees per 10 kg, down from the previous session's high of 701.80 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 18. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed 2.40 rupees lower at 732.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended 39 rupees lower at 3,185 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed closed 25 rupees down at 4,225.00 rupees. CHANA Indian chana futures recovered from its contract low on Friday to end steady as new season arrivals from parts of southern India and expectations of higher imports weighed on sentiment. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.03 percent higher at 3,533 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from a contract low of 3,488 rupees hit earlier in the day. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 39.30 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg. * India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed. * The first advance estimates by the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. SUGAR Sugar futures in India, the world's second-largest producer of the sweetener, fell on Friday on higher supplies in spot markets amid lacklustre consumer demand. * The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.21 percent at 3,251 rupees per 100 kg. The contract, which hit a low in the previous session, is headed for a fourth consecutive weekly fall. * Sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top producing Maharashtra state. * Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. PEPPER Indian pepper futures rose due to strong winter demand and slack domestic supplies, though an estimated rise in output and weak exports restricted any sharp gains. * The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.07 percent at 35,825 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot pepper rose 199.4 rupees to 38,562.5 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season due to expectations of good yields in the top producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures hit a contract low for a third straight session due to higher area under cultivation and subdued demand from local buyers. * Jeera is a winter crop for which sowing starts from October and extends until December. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 1.12 percent lower at 13,727.50 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,685 rupees earlier in the day. * India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey. * At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 21.5 rupees to 14,412.5 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures slipped due to higher carry-forward stocks and approaching fresh supplies though demand from north India kept the fall limited. * The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 0.45 percent lower at 6,632 rupees per 100 kg. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)