MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian soyoil futures fell on
global cues after jumping to their highest in more than a month
on Thursday following the government's imposition of an import
duty on crude edible oils.
* Soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies
in local spot markets.
* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude
edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari said on
Thursday, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's
top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed
growers.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.
* The key soyoil contract for February delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.40
percent at 713.1 rupees per 10 kg. The contract had earlier
risen to 724 rupees, the highest level since Dec. 6.
* The most-active soybean for February delivery
closed up 0.35 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg, while
rapeseed for April ended up 0.87 percent at 3,464 rupees
per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
nearly flat at 746.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 10
rupees at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 4,145 rupees.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged up, tracking a pickup in spot
demand after a recent fall in prices, but hopes of higher output
and new season supplies capped the gains.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
edged up 0.95 percent to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 17
rupees to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures closed marginally up as millers kept
prices steady despite sluggish demand while stockpile rose as
crushing gained momentum in all key producing states.
* The key February sugar contract ended 0.12 percent
up at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar nudged down seven rupees to 3,251 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra
state.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent as demand
from overseas buyers was subdued due to higher prices and
estimates of higher production.
* The most-active February pepper contract closed
down 1.87 percent at 36,970 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 50 rupees to 38,850 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
* Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in
January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures closed up on short-covering, after
reversing initial losses.
* The March jeera contract ended 0.88 percent up at
14,025 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell more than 5.5
percent in previous 9 trading sessions before closing up on
Thursday.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera edged down 13
rupees to 14,314 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some export enquiries,
though mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies weighed on
sentiment.
* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.57 percent at 6,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 17 rupees to 5,639 rupees
per 100 kg.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)