MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian soyoil futures fell on global cues after jumping to their highest in more than a month on Thursday following the government's imposition of an import duty on crude edible oils.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies in local spot markets.

* India has slapped a 2.5 percent import duty on crude edible oils, Information Minister Manish Tewari said on Thursday, a move taken to stem overseas purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer and protect its domestic oilseed growers.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which largely constitute palm oil.

* The key soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.40 percent at 713.1 rupees per 10 kg. The contract had earlier risen to 724 rupees, the highest level since Dec. 6.

* The most-active soybean for February delivery closed up 0.35 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed for April ended up 0.87 percent at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was nearly flat at 746.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 10 rupees at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 50 rupees to 4,145 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up, tracking a pickup in spot demand after a recent fall in prices, but hopes of higher output and new season supplies capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery edged up 0.95 percent to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 17 rupees to 3,900 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed marginally up as millers kept prices steady despite sluggish demand while stockpile rose as crushing gained momentum in all key producing states.

* The key February sugar contract ended 0.12 percent up at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar nudged down seven rupees to 3,251 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent as demand from overseas buyers was subdued due to higher prices and estimates of higher production.

* The most-active February pepper contract closed down 1.87 percent at 36,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 50 rupees to 38,850 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures closed up on short-covering, after reversing initial losses.

* The March jeera contract ended 0.88 percent up at 14,025 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell more than 5.5 percent in previous 9 trading sessions before closing up on Thursday.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera edged down 13 rupees to 14,314 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the world's top producer of jeera, or cumin seed, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some export enquiries, though mounting stocks and expected fresh supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.57 percent at 6,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 17 rupees to 5,639 rupees per 100 kg.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)