MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian cumin seed futures fell further to hit a contract low on Thursday as expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output weighed.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.18 percent at 13,445 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,405 rupees. Jeera fell 64.6 rupees to 14,094.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended losses to hit a contract low as demand remained subdued amid rising supplies from ongoing cane crushing and imports.

* The key February sugar contract ended down 0.53 percent at 3,195 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,188 rupees. Sugar edged down 10.10 rupees to 3,253.85 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* Demand for the sweetener from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice cream makers usually drops in India during winter.

* Mills in India are expected to churn out 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

PEPPER

Indian pepper extended gains, rising the most in twelve weeks as stocks and supplies failed to keep pace with the firm winter demand.

* The most-active February pepper contract on the NCDEX ended 1.03 percent higher at 38,185 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 38,380 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Nov. 8.

* Spot pepper rose 610.6 rupees to 39,779.4 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell a tad, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February.

* The April turmeric contract on the NCDEX ended 1.08 percent lower at 6,200 rupees per 100 kg. Spot turmeric rose 2 rupees to 5,452 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and rapeseed futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking driven by losses in overseas markets, though a weak rupee limited the downside.

* Soyoil futures nudged higher, supported by an upward revision in the base import price of crude palm oil.

* U.S. soybean futures lost more ground, falling to a near one-week low on forecasts of rains in Argentina's crop belt.

* The most-active soybean contract for February delivery ended 0.47 percent down at 3,255.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April fell 0.54 percent to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased to 755.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 31 rupees to 3,332 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 50 rupees to 4,200 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose to their highest in two weeks on good demand in spot markets and concerns that rainfall in some producing states could delay supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery ended up 0.81 percent at 3,624 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,629 rupees.

* Madhya Pradesh, the biggest chana producer in the country, received rainfall on Wednesday and could get more in the next three days, the weather department said on Thursday. Higher rainfall can hurt yield, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 25 rupees to 3,950 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)