MUMBAI, Jan 28 Indian turmeric futures fell further to their lowest level in nearly seven weeks, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and an expected increase in supplies from the new season crop from February. * The actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.4 percent lower at 6,050 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 6,030 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 13. * Spot turmeric fell 24.75 rupees to 5,427.25 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Pepper futures fell 1 percent, pressured by rising supplies from the new crop. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.28 percent lower at 37,315 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 37,115 rupees. * Spot pepper rose 14.4 rupees to 39,793.8 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as a good yield is expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. JEERA Indian cumin seeds or jeera hit a contract low, weighed by expectations of a greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX was 0.50 down percent at 13,377.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,352.5 rupees. Jeera fell 102.50 rupees to 13,992.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell due to weak demand, mounting supplies from mills and poor export prospects due to lower prices in overseas markets. * The key February sugar contract ended down 0.13 percent at 3,191 rupees per 100 kg. * Sugar edged down 3.85 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. OILSEEDS Indian oilseeds and soyoil ended lower as investors chose to book profits after a strong rally. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery ended 0.58 percent lower at 725.35 rupees per 10 kg. * The most-active soybean contract for February delivery ended 0.28 percent down at 3,246.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April fell 1.15 percent to end at 3,435 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 2.10 rupees to 757.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans was steady at 3,333 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 10 rupees to 4,210 rupees. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures ended a tad lower, weighed by rising supplies from a new crop. * The new season crop from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have started arriving, while supplies from other places are expected in the coming days. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery ended 0.52 percent lower at 3,605 rupees per 100 kg. In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was flat at 3,950 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)