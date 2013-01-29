MUMBAI, Jan 29 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by weak demand as rising supplies from the new season weighed on sentiment. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.53 percent at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 29.15 rupees to 3,920.85 rupees per 100 kg. OILSEEDS Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended almost flat as weak demand and a strong rupee outweighed gains in overseas prices. * A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee ended stronger at 53.76/77 to the dollar versus its previous close of 53.91/92. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery ended 0.02 percent higher at 725.5 rupees per 10 kg. * The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery ended higher down 0.26 percent at 3,255 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April delivery eased 0.35 percent to end at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 3.35 rupees to 754.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 22 rupees to 3,311 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 61.10 rupees to 3,914.90 rupees. PEPPER Indian pepper recovered from its lowest in a week, pressured by expectations of rising supplies from the new crop. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended higher 1.07 percent at 37,715 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a low of 36,910 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * Spot pepper fell 28.1 rupees to 39,765.6 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi in Kerala state. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. TURMERIC Turmeric futures edged down, extending losses for another session to hit their lowest in seven weeks, weighed by higher carry-forward stocks and expected supplies from the new season crop from February. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery ended 0.53 percent lower at 6,018 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier dropped to 5,980 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 10. * Spot turmeric fell 23.25 rupees to 5,404.00 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scant rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. CUMIN SEEDS Indian cumin seeds or jeera traded flat after hitting a contract low, weighed by expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output. * The March jeera contract on the NCDEX ended 0.05 percent down at 13,370 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier fell to a contract low of 13,285 rupees. Jeera fell 120.9 rupees to 13,898.7 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. SUGAR Indian sugar futures rose a tad due to short-covering after falling in the previous four sessions on weak demand, mounting supplies from mills and poor export prospects due to lower world prices. * The key February sugar contract ended up 0.16 percent at 3,196 rupees per 100 kg. Sugar fell more than 2 percent in the previous four sessions, hitting a new contract low at 3,187 rupees on Monday. * Sugar prices were 3.95 rupees lower at 3,246.05 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state. * An output of more than 24 million tonnes will be lower than the 26 million tonnes produced in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)