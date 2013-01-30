MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 3 percent, recovering from their lowest level in seven
weeks, as traders covered short positions, triggered by a lower
area under cultivation.
* The most-active turmeric April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose as much
as 4 percent to 6,260 rupees, before closing 3.9 percent higher
at 6,254 rupees.
* Spot turmeric rose 83 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due
to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in
acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are
expected to keep supplies firm.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on good
demand in the local spot markets and drought in Argentina, a key
soybean exporter, boosted overseas oilseed futures.
* The gains were capped by a strong rupee, which makes
edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of
oilmeal exporters.
* U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session with
prices underpinned by dry weather hurting crops in top exporter
Argentina.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.38 percent higher at 735.50 rupees
per 10 kg.
* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery
ended up 0.63 percent at 3,275.50 rupees per 100 kg,
while rapeseed contract for April climbed 0.76 percent
to end at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up by 1.60 rupees to 756 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
by 8 rupees to 3,319 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 4,065 rupees.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures rose more than 1
percent, after falling to a contract low in the previous
session, on reports of rains in Gujarat, which might affect
standing crop.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.62 percent higher at 13,587.50
rupees per 100 kg, recovering from the previous session's
contract low of 13,285 rupees.
* Jeera rose 96.6 rupees to 13,995.3 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.
PEPPER
Indian pepper also rose along with other spices, on lower
supplies due to a delayed crop post the unfavourable weather
earlier in growing areas like Kerala.
* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery
ended up 3.08 percent at 38,875 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper rose 262.5 rupees to 40,028.1 rupees per 100
kg in Kochi in Kerala state.
SUGAR
Indian sugar fell to its contract low on mounting supplies
from mills and poor export prospects due to lower world prices.
* The actively traded February sugar contract on the
NCDEX ended 0.22 percent lower at 3,189 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a contract low of 3,181 rupees.
* Sugar prices ended 3.95 rupees higher at 3,250 rupees per
100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra
state.
* An output of more than 24 million tonnes will be lower
than the 26 million tonnes produced in the previous year, but
higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million
tonnes.
* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes
in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning
October.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana or chickpea futures ended almost flat as
firmness in prices of summer-sown pulses outweighed rising
supplies of chana from the new season crop.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 0.28 percent at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana dropped by 53.55
rupees to 3,867.30 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)