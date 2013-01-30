MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent, recovering from their lowest level in seven weeks, as traders covered short positions, triggered by a lower area under cultivation.

* The most-active turmeric April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose as much as 4 percent to 6,260 rupees, before closing 3.9 percent higher at 6,254 rupees.

* Spot turmeric rose 83 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on good demand in the local spot markets and drought in Argentina, a key soybean exporter, boosted overseas oilseed futures.

* The gains were capped by a strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session with prices underpinned by dry weather hurting crops in top exporter Argentina.

* The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.38 percent higher at 735.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery ended up 0.63 percent at 3,275.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April climbed 0.76 percent to end at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 1.60 rupees to 756 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 8 rupees to 3,319 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 4,065 rupees.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian cumin seeds or jeera futures rose more than 1 percent, after falling to a contract low in the previous session, on reports of rains in Gujarat, which might affect standing crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.62 percent higher at 13,587.50 rupees per 100 kg, recovering from the previous session's contract low of 13,285 rupees.

* Jeera rose 96.6 rupees to 13,995.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.

PEPPER

Indian pepper also rose along with other spices, on lower supplies due to a delayed crop post the unfavourable weather earlier in growing areas like Kerala.

* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery ended up 3.08 percent at 38,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 262.5 rupees to 40,028.1 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi in Kerala state.

SUGAR

Indian sugar fell to its contract low on mounting supplies from mills and poor export prospects due to lower world prices.

* The actively traded February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.22 percent lower at 3,189 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,181 rupees.

* Sugar prices ended 3.95 rupees higher at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* An output of more than 24 million tonnes will be lower than the 26 million tonnes produced in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes.

* India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana or chickpea futures ended almost flat as firmness in prices of summer-sown pulses outweighed rising supplies of chana from the new season crop.

* The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended down 0.28 percent at 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana dropped by 53.55 rupees to 3,867.30 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)