MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian soybean futures rose to their highest in more than a month on Thursday, supported by dwindling supplies and a rally in overseas prices due to dry weather in key grower Argentina. * Soyoil and rapeseed also rose due to upside in palm oil prices in Malaysia, although the upside was restricted by a strong rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended up 1.87 percent, while U.S. soybeans eased 0.59 percent to $14.70 per bushel, after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. * The actively traded soyoil contract for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.25 percent higher at 737.35 rupees per 10 kg. * The most-active soybeans contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.37 percent at 3,287.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April rose 0.17 percent to end at 3,455 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up by 3.8 rupees to 759.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,349 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 15 rupees to 4,050 rupees. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures were steady as concern over yields in north India due to cold weather outweighed rising supplies from the new season crop in the South. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.28 percent higher at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 59.60 rupees to 3,807.70 rupees per 100 kg. * The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. SUGAR Indian sugar futures extended losses to their lowest in six-and-a-half months on sluggish demand and rising supplies from local production and cheaper imports of raw sugar. * The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.32 percent at 3,147 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,097 rupees, a level last seen on July 13, 2012. * Sugar edged down by 10.85 rupees to 3,239.15 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * Mills in India are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than the expected local consumption of about 22 million tonnes. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose further to hit their highest level in more than a week, helped by lower supplies. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.41 percent up at 6,342 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 6,430 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * Spot turmeric rose 38 rupees to 5,519 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * The area under turmeric cultivation is lower this year due to scanty rainfall during the planting season and a shift in acreage to other crops, but higher carry-forward stocks are expected to keep supplies firm. PEPPER Pepper futures fell after hitting its highest level in more than three months, helped by lack of supplies in the domestic market. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.33 percent lower at 38,745 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 39,260 rupees, last seen on Oct. 13. * Spot pepper rose 228.1 rupees to 40,256.3 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures ended lower after hitting its highest level in a week over output concerns due to unfavourable weather in Gujarat. * The most-traded jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.17 percent lower at 13,565 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera rose 4.70 rupees to 14,000 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)