MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian soyoil futures hit a
contract high on Friday following gains in overseas prices and a
weak rupee, while soybean and rapeseed futures were steady in
thin volume trade.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended 1.91 percent higher at 728.15 rupees per 10 kg,
after hitting a contract high of 729.70 rupees earlier.
* Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets,
and consequently soyoil supplies are down due to lower crushing
of beans.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended up 0.98 percent at 3,244.50 rupees
per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April delivery
rose 0.72 percent to end at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down by 1.30 rupee to 758.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
eased 6 rupees to 3,343 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 120 rupees to 4,170 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended losses on sluggish demand,
with the rising supplies from local producers and cheaper
imports of raw sugar weakening the sentiment.
* The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
down 1.30 percent at 3,106 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit
its lowest level in six-and-a-half months to 3,100 rupees on
Thursday, a level last seen on July 13, 2012.
* Sugar prices ended 2.85 rupees higher at 3,242 rupees per
100 kg from Thursday's close in the Kolhapur spot market in the
top-producing Maharashtra state.
* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures recovered helped by
short-covering, though expectations of greater area under
cultivation and higher output kept the upside limited.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
ended 2.06 percent higher at 13,845 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera fell 42.8 rupees to 13,957.2 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October
to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose, helped by lack of supplies in the
domestic market.
* The most-active pepper contract for February delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.18 percent higher at 38,815 rupees
per 100 kg. Spot pepper rose 428.1 rupees to 40,684.4 rupees per
100 kg in Kochi.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell from their highest level in
more than a week due to rising supplies in spot markets.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 3.31 percent lower at 6,132 rupees
per 100 kg, falling from a week's high of 6,430 rupees, a level
last seen on Jan. 19.
* Spot turmeric fell 53.10 rupees to 5,465.90 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent to their
lowest in over 11 months as sluggish demand amid rising supplies
prompted traders to liquidate long positions.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 1.6 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg,
after falling to 3,489 rupees earlier in the day.
* Supplies from the new season crop in Andhra Pradesh,
Karnataka and Maharashtra have started and are likely to rise in
the coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 41.65 rupees to 3,766.05 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)