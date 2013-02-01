MUMBAI, Feb 1 Indian soyoil futures hit a contract high on Friday following gains in overseas prices and a weak rupee, while soybean and rapeseed futures were steady in thin volume trade. * A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. * The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.91 percent higher at 728.15 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 729.70 rupees earlier. * Soybean supplies are decreasing in the local spot markets, and consequently soyoil supplies are down due to lower crushing of beans. * The most-active soybean contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.98 percent at 3,244.50 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed contract for April delivery rose 0.72 percent to end at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down by 1.30 rupee to 758.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans eased 6 rupees to 3,343 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 120 rupees to 4,170 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures extended losses on sluggish demand, with the rising supplies from local producers and cheaper imports of raw sugar weakening the sentiment. * The key February sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.30 percent at 3,106 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit its lowest level in six-and-a-half months to 3,100 rupees on Thursday, a level last seen on July 13, 2012. * Sugar prices ended 2.85 rupees higher at 3,242 rupees per 100 kg from Thursday's close in the Kolhapur spot market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures recovered helped by short-covering, though expectations of greater area under cultivation and higher output kept the upside limited. * The most-active jeera contract for March delivery ended 2.06 percent higher at 13,845 rupees per 100 kg. * Jeera fell 42.8 rupees to 13,957.2 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving from February. PEPPER Pepper futures rose, helped by lack of supplies in the domestic market. * The most-active pepper contract for February delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.18 percent higher at 38,815 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper rose 428.1 rupees to 40,684.4 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell from their highest level in more than a week due to rising supplies in spot markets. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 3.31 percent lower at 6,132 rupees per 100 kg, falling from a week's high of 6,430 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 19. * Spot turmeric fell 53.10 rupees to 5,465.90 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent to their lowest in over 11 months as sluggish demand amid rising supplies prompted traders to liquidate long positions. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.6 percent at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,489 rupees earlier in the day. * Supplies from the new season crop in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have started and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 41.65 rupees to 3,766.05 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)