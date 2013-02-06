MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian chana futures ended down
after hitting a fresh contract low on Wednesday, in step with a
weak spot market, as supplies came in from the new season crop.
* The most-active chana contract for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.67
percent down at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 3,364 rupees.
* New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the
coming weeks, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped
by 68 rupees to 3,451.65 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rebounded from their lowest in seven
months on bargain buying, driven by expectations the government
would give mills freedom in selling sugar in the open market.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.29 percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,108
rupees in the previous session.
* Spot sugar fell 13.10 rupees to 3,211.90 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent to their
lowest in a week on a drop in edible oil prices overseas and
expectations of record palm oil imports in January.
* Soybean futures eased due to a stronger rupee, while
rapeseed dropped on expectations of a bumper crop.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
the returns of oilmeal exporters.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended down 0.04
percent, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.84 percent to $14.83
per bushel.
* The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.06 percent down at 708.35 rupees
per 10 kg, after hitting a low 705.50 rupees earlier.
* The most-active soybean contract for March delivery
ended down 0.82 percent at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg,
while the rapeseed contract for April eased 0.17 percent
to 3,447 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
dropped by 11.10 rupee to 740.25 rupees per 10 kg, while
soybeans fell 23 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 125 rupees to 4,190
rupees.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent as higher
prices of the Indian produce in the international market
dampened demand and on expectations of improved output.
* The most-active pepper contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended down 1.27 percent at 36,580 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot pepper fell 203.1 rupees to 40,473.3 rupees per 100
kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start
arriving in January-February.
JEERA
Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell, tracking weak cues
from the spot market due to new season supplies and expectations
of higher output.
* Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop
have started arriving in the local markets daily.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* The most-active jeera contract for March delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.20 percent lower at 13,487.50 rupees per
100 kg. Jeera fell by 64 rupees to 13,966.7 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended up on value buying supported
by concerns over lower output after farmers cut the area under
cultivation, but higher carry-forward stocks weighed on
sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.18 percent higher at 6,356 rupees
per 100 kg. It fell 2 percent in the previous session.
* Spot turmeric fell 31.15 rupees to 5,410.85 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)