MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian chana futures ended down after hitting a fresh contract low on Wednesday, in step with a weak spot market, as supplies came in from the new season crop. * The most-active chana contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.67 percent down at 3,387 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,364 rupees. * New season supplies have started coming in from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and are likely to rise in the coming weeks, dealers said. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, dropped by 68 rupees to 3,451.65 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR Indian sugar futures rebounded from their lowest in seven months on bargain buying, driven by expectations the government would give mills freedom in selling sugar in the open market. * The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.29 percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,108 rupees in the previous session. * Spot sugar fell 13.10 rupees to 3,211.90 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil futures fell more than 1 percent to their lowest in a week on a drop in edible oil prices overseas and expectations of record palm oil imports in January. * Soybean futures eased due to a stronger rupee, while rapeseed dropped on expectations of a bumper crop. * A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended down 0.04 percent, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.84 percent to $14.83 per bushel. * The actively traded soyoil contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.06 percent down at 708.35 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low 705.50 rupees earlier. * The most-active soybean contract for March delivery ended down 0.82 percent at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April eased 0.17 percent to 3,447 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 11.10 rupee to 740.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 23 rupees to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 125 rupees to 4,190 rupees. PEPPER Indian pepper futures fell more than 1 percent as higher prices of the Indian produce in the international market dampened demand and on expectations of improved output. * The most-active pepper contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended down 1.27 percent at 36,580 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot pepper fell 203.1 rupees to 40,473.3 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi, a key market in Kerala. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected in the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. Supplies from the new season crop start arriving in January-February. JEERA Indian jeera or cumin seeds futures fell, tracking weak cues from the spot market due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output. * Around 2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new season crop have started arriving in the local markets daily. * Jeera is a winter crop sown from October to December and fresh supplies start arriving in February. * The most-active jeera contract for March delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.20 percent lower at 13,487.50 rupees per 100 kg. Jeera fell by 64 rupees to 13,966.7 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended up on value buying supported by concerns over lower output after farmers cut the area under cultivation, but higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.18 percent higher at 6,356 rupees per 100 kg. It fell 2 percent in the previous session. * Spot turmeric fell 31.15 rupees to 5,410.85 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)