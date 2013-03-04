MUMBAI, March 4 Indian chana futures fell more
than 1 percent on Monday to a contract low, hit by rising
supplies from the new season crop amid expectations of an
increase in output and subdued local demand.
* The key April contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.02 percent at
3,308 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,302
rupees earlier in the day.
* Data from the farm ministry show chana has been sown on
9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million
hectares a year earlier.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
60.95 rupees to 3,456.25 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures extended last week's losses to hit a
contract low on rising supplies amid sluggish demand and a delay
in removing curbs on the sugar industry.
* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
down 0.29 percent at 2,995 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 2,986 rupees earlier in the session.
* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from
various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.
* Spot sugar nudged 1.70 rupees lower to 3,164.15 rupees per
100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra
state.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybeans rose on thin supplies in local spot markets.
Rapeseed futures hit their lowest level in more than a year as
supplies from the new crop started in northern India.
* The soybean contract for April delivery ended up
0.33 percent at 3,279.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract
for April edged down 0.21 percent to end at 3,364 rupees
per 100 kg, after falling to 3,355 rupees earlier, the lowest
level since Feb. 14, 2012.
* Soyoil for April delivery ended 0.08 percent lower
at 673.6 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 1.15 rupees to 685.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were
up by 9 rupees at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 62.85 rupees to 3,574 rupees.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures rose as thin domestic supplies and
depleting stocks supported buying, though expectations of a
pick-up in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a
higher output kept the upside limited.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 0.93 percent up at 35,375 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good
yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and
Karnataka, traders said.
* Spot pepper dropped by 339.7 rupees to 38,225 rupees per
100 kg in Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended higher, supported by some fresh
overseas enquiries, though rising supplies from the new season
crop and expectations of a higher output weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.06 percent higher at 13,155 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to
22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last
week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and
fresh supplies start arriving in February.
* Jeera rose 170 rupees to 13,307.5 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on some
lower-level buying, though higher carry-forward stocks and
rising local supplies weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
ended 2.39 percent higher at 6,174 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 7.60 rupees to 5,414.75 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)