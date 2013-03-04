MUMBAI, March 4 Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday to a contract low, hit by rising supplies from the new season crop amid expectations of an increase in output and subdued local demand.

* The key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 1.02 percent at 3,308 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,302 rupees earlier in the day.

* Data from the farm ministry show chana has been sown on 9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million hectares a year earlier.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 60.95 rupees to 3,456.25 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures extended last week's losses to hit a contract low on rising supplies amid sluggish demand and a delay in removing curbs on the sugar industry.

* The key March sugar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.29 percent at 2,995 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,986 rupees earlier in the session.

* India, the world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* Spot sugar nudged 1.70 rupees lower to 3,164.15 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybeans rose on thin supplies in local spot markets. Rapeseed futures hit their lowest level in more than a year as supplies from the new crop started in northern India.

* The soybean contract for April delivery ended up 0.33 percent at 3,279.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.21 percent to end at 3,364 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,355 rupees earlier, the lowest level since Feb. 14, 2012.

* Soyoil for April delivery ended 0.08 percent lower at 673.6 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.15 rupees to 685.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up by 9 rupees at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 62.85 rupees to 3,574 rupees.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as thin domestic supplies and depleting stocks supported buying, though expectations of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of a higher output kept the upside limited.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.93 percent up at 35,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yields are expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

* Spot pepper dropped by 339.7 rupees to 38,225 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended higher, supported by some fresh overseas enquiries, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.06 percent higher at 13,155 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose 170 rupees to 13,307.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on some lower-level buying, though higher carry-forward stocks and rising local supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery ended 2.39 percent higher at 6,174 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 7.60 rupees to 5,414.75 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)