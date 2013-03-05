MUMBAI, March 5 Indian chana futures recovered from a contract low to end flat on Tuesday as traders covered short positions, but the trend was weak due to rising arrivals and production.

* The key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.33 percent higher at 3,319 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,286 rupees earlier in the day weighed by arrivals from the new season crop.

* Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on 9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million hectares a year earlier.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 56.25 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rebounded from a contract low hit in the previous session as expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly controlled industry prompted bargain buying.

* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation without a sharp rise in prices.

* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.56 percent at 3,063 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday.

* Spot sugar eased 2.25 rupees to 3,161.90 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher, following gains in the U.S. market and due to decreasing soybean supplies in local spot markets.

* The key April soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 1.17 percent higher at 681.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Edible oil stocks in India are expected to have hit a record in February as buyers rushed to purchase ahead of a widely anticipated increase in import taxes that never materialised.

* The soybean contract for April delivery ended up 3.20 percent at 3,384.50 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April closed up 1.34 percent at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.20 rupees to 683.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended up 19 rupees at 3,425 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on hopes of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.87 percent down at 34,715 rupees per 100 kg. Spot pepper dropped 296.9 rupees to 37,928.1 rupees per 100 kg at Kochi in Kerala.

* Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell due to a pick-up in spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.93 percent lower at 13,032.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February.

* Jeera rose 178.2 rupees to 13,485.7 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha on some overseas enquiries.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as mounting stocks and an improvement in local supplies offset concerns over lower crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery ended 0.68 percent lower at 6,132 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 22.75 rupees to 5,437.50 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)