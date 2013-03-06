MUMBAI, March 6 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 4 percent on Wednesday on some overseas inquiries and concerns over lower output. * The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 4.01 percent higher at 6,378 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot turmeric rose 83.5 rupees to 5,521 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. * Around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each are reaching the Nizamabad market daily. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures fell due to expectations of higher output and on rising arrivals from the new season crop, though some lower-level demand in the spot market limited the downside. * The key April contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.27 percent at 3,310 rupees per 100 kg. * In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose by 23 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg. * Data from the farm ministry shows chana has been sown on 9.5 million hectares in 2012/13, compared with 9.01 million hectares a year earlier. * Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said. OILSEEDS Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures eased from their highest levels in a week, while soybeans extended gains to their highest level in more than 10 weeks, following overnight leads in the U.S. and on lower supplies of the bean in the local market. * Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose to their highest level in nearly four months on Tuesday as hold-ups in getting recently harvested South American crops to market buoyed demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * The soybean contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended up 0.99 percent at 3,418 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,444.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 17. * The key April soyoil contract ended 1.01 percent lower at 674.60 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 684.65 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 28. * The rapeseed contract for April ended 0.67 percent lower at 3,386 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,425 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 25. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 1.40 rupees higher to 685.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended up 32 rupees at 3,457.00 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur rose 11.55 rupees to 3,540.40 rupees per 100 kg. PEPPER Indian pepper futures fell on expectations of a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and weak overseas sales. * The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.59 percent down at 34,510 rupees per 100 kg. * Pepper output is likely to be higher this season as good yield is expected from the top-producing states of Kerala and Karnataka, traders said. * Spot pepper fell 538 rupees to 37,390 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi. JEERA Indian jeera futures dropped on rising domestic supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a higher output. * The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.67 percent lower at 12,945 rupees per 100 kg. * Daily supplies from the new season crop rose to 22,000-24,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-14,000 bags last week at the Unjha market in Gujarat. * Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October to December, and fresh supplies start arriving in February. * Jeera fell 119.2 rupees to 13,366.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha on some overseas inquiries. SUGAR Indian sugar futures edged lower, weighed by some profit-taking, even as traders expected the government to lift some curbs on the tightly controlled industry. * India is set to consider relaxing controls on the industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation without a sharp rise in prices. * The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.42 percent lower at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,034 rupees on Monday. * Spot sugar fell by 5.65 rupees to 3,156.25 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)