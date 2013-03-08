MUMBAI, March 8 Indian soybean futures rose more
than 2 percent to their highest level in over five months on
poor supplies and overseas cues.
* Chicago soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five
sessions as the market was underpinned by strong demand and
expectations the U.S. government will tighten its supply
outlook.
* The most-active soybean contract for April delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended 2.24 percent higher at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg,
after hitting a high of 3,514.50 rupees, a level last seen on
Sept. 22, 2012.
* The rapeseed contract for April delivery ended
1.26 percent higher at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract
for April delivery ended 0.70 percent higher at 678.95
rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
2.20 rupees higher to 685.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
ended up 60 rupees at 3,533 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in
Jaipur fell 18.05 rupees to 3,529.55 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar edged higher, helped by rising summer demand
for the sweetener, though high stocks in the local market kept
the upside limited.
* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the
industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high
output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation
without a sharp rise in prices.
* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX ended
0.59 percent higher at 3,081 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell by 2.25 rupees to 3,145.85 rupees per 100
kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell on sluggish exports, expectations
of a pick-up in supplies and estimates of higher output.
* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 1.53 percent down at 34,105 rupees per 100
kg.
* Spot pepper fell 258 rupees to 36,771 rupees per 100 kg in
Kochi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures ended up on some export inquiries and
local demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 2.03 percent higher at 13,307.5
rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera rose 74 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended higher on some overseas
inquiries and concerns over lower output.
* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery
on the NCDEX ended 3.02 percent higher at 6,680 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 150 rupees to 5,779 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures ended up on a pick-up in spot demand
though expectations of higher output and rising arrivals from
the new season crop capped the gains.
* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.31
percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 83
rupees to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)