MUMBAI, March 8 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent to their highest level in over five months on poor supplies and overseas cues.

* Chicago soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions as the market was underpinned by strong demand and expectations the U.S. government will tighten its supply outlook.

* The most-active soybean contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.24 percent higher at 3,493 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,514.50 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 22, 2012.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery ended 1.26 percent higher at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract for April delivery ended 0.70 percent higher at 678.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 2.20 rupees higher to 685.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended up 60 rupees at 3,533 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur fell 18.05 rupees to 3,529.55 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar edged higher, helped by rising summer demand for the sweetener, though high stocks in the local market kept the upside limited.

* India is set to consider relaxing controls on the industry, a minister said on Monday, as the prospect of high output this year creates the conditions for liberalisation without a sharp rise in prices.

* The key April sugar contract on the NCDEX ended 0.59 percent higher at 3,081 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell by 2.25 rupees to 3,145.85 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell on sluggish exports, expectations of a pick-up in supplies and estimates of higher output.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.53 percent down at 34,105 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 258 rupees to 36,771 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended up on some export inquiries and local demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.03 percent higher at 13,307.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera rose 74 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended higher on some overseas inquiries and concerns over lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 3.02 percent higher at 6,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 150 rupees to 5,779 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana futures ended up on a pick-up in spot demand though expectations of higher output and rising arrivals from the new season crop capped the gains.

* The key April contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.31 percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 83 rupees to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)