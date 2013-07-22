MUMBAI, July 22 Indian sugar futures eased on Monday on tepid demand from bulk buyers amid a forecast for surplus production for the fourth straight year.

* The key August contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 3,013 rupees ($50.52) per 100 kg at 0852 GMT.

* "Demand is weak in the spot market. Sugar mills are gradually lowering prices to generate demand. Right now, sugar supplies are much more than demand," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Spot sugar nudged down a rupee to 3,059 rupees ($51.30) per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Ice-cream and beverage makers typically trim sugar purchases during the monsoon as lower temperature hits demand for their products.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* A lack of Pakistani sugar available for exports and strong demand before Ramadan have created opportunities for Indian sales to nearby markets, but the window for foreign sales risks closing soon. ($1 = 59.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)