MUMBAI, July 23 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to subdued demand, higher area under kharif or summer-sown pulses and favourable weather.

* The August contract for chana ended down 2.62 percent at 2,754 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 2,740 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 104.20 rupees to 2,871.65 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. The support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while the support price for urad is unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures fell to a contract low on weak spot demand, higher area under cultivation and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.80 percent at 4,930 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,810 rupees earlier in the day.

* Guar seed fell 120 rupees to 6,080 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures ended down as output prospect for the summer oilseed crop appears bright due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather in growing regions.

* On the NCDEX, the key October soybean contract ended down 0.5 percent at 3,056 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had planted soybeans on 11 million hectares until the week to July 18, up 28 percent from a year earlier, showed farm ministry data, aided by an early monsoon onset over the main growing areas of central and western India.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 1.03 percent to 657.45 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for September ended down 1.37 percent at 3,314 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in central Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 1 rupee to 3,489 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was down 2.95 rupees at 674.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in western Rajasthan state, rapeseed was down 4.20 rupees at 3,460.40 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended lower due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid higher carry-forward stocks and on good progress in sowing.

* The key August turmeric contract ended down 1.64 percent at 5,742 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 32.65 rupees to 5,647.80 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from recent rains, traders said. Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on hopes of better sowing due to rains in leading cultivating areas, while higher domestic supplies also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 1.37 percent to 13,347.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 21.3 rupees to 13,651.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on slight improvement in demand in spot markets, though a forecast for a surplus production for the fourth straight year capped the upside.

* The key August contract closed up 0.30 percent at 3,025 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged up 8.70 rupees to 3,062.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)