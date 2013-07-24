MUMBAI, July 24 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in 9-1/2 months on Wednesday, while rapeseed hit a nearly 20-month low, depressed by higher area under oilseeds, with a strong rupee and a drop in overseas edible oil prices further hurting sentiment.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.69 percent lower at 3,004.50 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier fallen to 2,991 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 5, 2012.

* The key August soyoil contract ended down 0.97 percent at 651.05 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 650 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 9, 2012.

* The rapeseed contract for August closed down 2.60 percent at 3,228 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,215 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 13, 2011.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 5.55 rupees at 669.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 88 rupees to 3,401 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 46.65 rupees to 3,413.75 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low for a fifth straight day, weighed by a rise in the cultivating area of summer-sown pulses, favourable weather and weak local demand.

* The August contract for chana ended down 0.29 percent at 2,746 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 2,713 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 35.30 rupees to 2,836.35 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown, or kharif, pulses well ahead of the normal schedule this season because of heavy rains. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 3.16 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 2.05 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures struck a contract low due to higher domestic supplies, weak local demand and on rains, raising hopes of better sowing in the main cultivating areas.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended down 0.64 percent at 13,262.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 13,142.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 25 rupees to 13,626.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and on good progress in sowing.

* The key August turmeric contract ended down 2.99 percent at 5,570 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot turmeric prices edged 9.30 rupees lower to 5,638.50 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad on some overseas inquiries.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower, hurt by sluggish demand and a forecast for surplus production for the fourth straight year on the back of ample monsoon rains in cane growing states.

* The key August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.09 percent down at 3,022 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 23.7 million tonnes, compared with a local demand of around 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar fell by 12 rupees to 3,051 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to expectations of higher production amid ample rains and an early start of sowing, while higher carry-forward stocks also weighed.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.41 percent at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed fell 81.10 rupees to 6,161.10 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)