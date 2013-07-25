MUMBAI, July 25 Indian soybeans fell to their lowest in 15 months on Thursday, while rapeseed hit a nearly 20-month low as a strong rupee and a jump in oilseeds acreage due to the good monsoon hurt sentiment. * The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped nearly 4 percent to 3,099 rupees per 100 kg, the lowest level since Dec. 2, 2011. * The key October soybean contract ended down 3.81 percent at 2,890 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier fallen to 2,884.50 rupees, the lowest level since March. 3, 2012. * The key August soyoil contract ended down 2.80 percent at 632.80 rupees per 10 kg, falling earlier to 631.55 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 6, 2012. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 14.45 rupees at 654.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 169 rupees to 3,232 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 97.30 rupees to 3,316.45 rupees. CHICK PEAS Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low for a sixth straight day on Thursday due to sluggish domestic demand, higher area under summer-sown pulses and favourable weather. * Ample rains in the country have raised the prospects of chana sowing. Chana is a rabi crop sown during the winter and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. * The August contract for chana ended down 3.96 percent at 2,637 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, a contract low. * Spot chana fell 51.05 rupees to 2,785.30 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. GUAR Guar futures struck a new contract low, weighed by higher acreage due to a good monsoon, higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand. * The October guar contract on the NCDEX ended down 3.1 percent at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract low of 4,670 rupees. * Guar seed fell 439.65 rupees to 5,721.45 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. * India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended flat as a slight improvement in retail demand offset a forecast for surplus production for the fourth straight year on the back of ample rains in cane growing states. * The key August contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.09 percent at 3,025 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot sugar edged up by 3.65 rupees to 3,056.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking bearish local markets amid higher domestic supplies and on a good monsoon. * Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. * The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended down 0.07 percent at 13,252.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 13,010 rupees earlier in the day. * Spot jeera fell 40.8 rupees to 13,585.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks, a fall in overseas demand and on good progress in sowing. * The key August turmeric contract ended down 3.30 percent at 5,386 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January. * Spot turmeric prices fell 60.5 rupees to 5,578 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)