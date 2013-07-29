MUMBAI, July 29 Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent, extending losses to the lowest level in nearly eight months, weighed by high stocks and good progress in sowing. * The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.28 percent lower at 5,152 rupees ($87.35) per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 5,102 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 6. * Spot turmeric prices fell 80.15 rupees to 5,495.85 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures fell as an above average monsoon helped increase acreage for the main summer oilseed crop though heavy rains in producing areas limited the downside. * The key October soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.42 percent at 2,890 rupees per 100 kg. The key August soyoil contract ended down 0.55 percent at 639.35 rupees per 10 kg. * Rapeseed followed the soy complex, with the key August contract ending down 1.03 percent at 3,075 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 10 rupees to 3,249 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 2.25 rupees to 649.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15.30 rupees to 3,293.05 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended a tad lower due to higher inventory in the spot market. * The key August contract on the NCDEX ended 0.36 percent lower at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has been trading in a narrow range of 3,011 rupees to 3,038 rupees for the seventh straight session. * Spot sugar edged down 7.10 rupees to 3,045 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, edged lower, tracking bearish local markets amid higher domestic supplies and on a good monsoon. * The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery ended 2.46 percent lower at 12,885 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera fell 113.1 rupees to 13,475 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. CHANA Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued demand in the spot market amid higher inventory, while a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses also depressed sentiment. * The August contract for chana on the NCDEX ended down 3.75 percent at 2,593 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 2,567 rupees last week, the lowest since June 20, 2011. * On Monday, chana was quoted 43.35 rupees lower at 2,806.65 rupees, lower than the support price of 3,000 rupees fixed by the government. * The NCDEX has levied special margin of 5 percent on short positions of chana from July 27. GUAR Guar seed futures rose on bargain-buying, after hitting a 20-month low, on hopes of bumper production due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather. * The October guar contract ended up 3.41 percent at 4,250 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 4,220 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Nov. 18, 2011. * Guar seed eased 17.20 rupees to 5,227.25 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. ($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)