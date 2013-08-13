MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian turmeric futures ended flat as pressure from high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise in production was offset by export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.08 percent higher at 4,768 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,670 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 7.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, fell 40.80 rupees to 5,046.70 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures rose after the U.S. government reduced its soybean output estimate at a time when the market was expecting an upward revision.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 2.19 percent at 3,062.50 rupees ($49.78) per 100 kg.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 1.27 percent to 662.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September ended up 1.43 percent at 3,331 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 17 rupees to 3,586 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil gained 3 rupees to 682.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 32.90 rupees to 3,513.30 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seeds recovered from their lowest level in 21 months on bargain buying.

* The October contract ended 1.97 percent higher at 4,140 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a low of 3,960 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since November 2011.

* Guar seed rose by 75.60 rupees to 5,160 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures eased on higher supplies and a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses, though a sharp rise in the spot market due to an improvement in demand limited the downside.

* The September contract for chana ended down 0.28 percent at 2,842 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana jumped by 76.55 rupees to 3,000 per 100 kg in Delhi, equal to the government-set support price.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended a tad lower on hopes of better sowing due to ample rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended 0.17 percent lower at 13,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 46.8 rupees to 13,583.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on a slight improvement in spot demand and hopes that retail demand will improve significantly in the upcoming festive season.

* However, higher carryforward stocks and the forecast of surplus production in the next season weighed on sentiment.

* The key September contract ended up 0.33 percent at 3,018 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 5.75 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)