MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday on expectations of bumper production due to higher acreage, but a likely rise in demand for guar gum at lower levels limited the downside.

* The October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.48 percent at 4,120 rupees per 100 kg. The contract fell to 3,960 rupees on Tuesday, its lowest since November 2011.

* The country's top guar seed-producing state, Rajasthan, has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of monsoon on June 1, boosting the sowing.

* Guar seed rose by 42.95 rupees to 5,202.95 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to an expected increase in spot demand due to festivals.

* The September contract for chana ended up 0.53 percent at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Spot chana fell by 56.55 rupees to 2,943.45 per 100 kg in Delhi, below the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on Wednesday to their lowest level in a week on profit-taking, but firm export demand capped the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended 0.17 percent lower at 13,327.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 13,252.50 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 7.

* Spot jeera fell 56.8 rupees to 13,527 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures were down as the production outlook for the main summer season oilseed crop improved due to receding monsoon rains over growing areas.

* The key October soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.38 percent at 2,989.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key September soyoil contract ended down 1.44 percent to 653.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September ended down 1.29 percent to 3,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 27 rupees to 3,559 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil down 1.35 rupees to 681.15 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed down 13.30 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures also fell more than 1 percent, weighed by high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise in production.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.22 percent down at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,660 earlier in the session.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, rose 22.60 rupees to 5,069.30 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower on ample supplies, though a slight improvement in retail demand and hopes that mills would sign exports deals taking advantage of a weak rupee limited the downside.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.27 percent at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar ended 6.40 lower at 3,043.60 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anthony Barker)