MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent on Friday due to short-covering as prices have dropped 20 percent since mid-July.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery ended 3.69 percent higher at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a high of 4,900 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot prices rose 1.70 rupees to 5,071 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped more than 2 percent on Friday, following gains in overseas edible oil prices and as the rupee hit a record low.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 1.69 percent at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The key September soyoil contract rose 1.99 percent to end at 666.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September jumped 2.62 percent to 3,374 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed up 1.80 rupees at 682.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended 2 rupees higher at 3,561 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 43.50 rupees to 3,543.50 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures surged by the daily maximum limit on Friday as heavy rainfall in key growing areas raised concerns over production.

* The October contract on the NCDEX ended up 4.13 percent at the day's high of 4,290 rupees per 100 kg. The contract had hit a 21-month low of 3,960 rupees earlier this week.

* The key guar seed growing western part of Rajasthan on Thursday received 721 percent more rainfall than normal, weather department data showed.

* Guar seed rose by 197.05 rupees to 5,400 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, rose more than 2 percent on an expected rise in spot demand though ample supplies and a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses kept the upside limited.

* The September contract for chana ended up 2.73 percent at 2,935 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose by 100.65 rupees to 3,044.10 per 100 kg in Delhi, above the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on hopes of a revival in exports due to the weak rupee and a likely rise in retail demand in the festival season.

* The key September contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.20 percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar ended down 3.55 rupees at 3,047.15 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose a tad on thin supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of better sowing due to plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended up 0.99 percent at 13,460 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 60 rupees to 13,587 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)