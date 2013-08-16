MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 3 percent on Friday due to short-covering as prices have
dropped 20 percent since mid-July.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery
ended 3.69 percent higher at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after
hitting a high of 4,900 rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot prices rose 1.70 rupees to 5,071 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped more than 2
percent on Friday, following gains in overseas edible oil prices
and as the rupee hit a record low.
* The key October soybean contract ended up 1.69
percent at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The key
September soyoil contract rose 1.99 percent to end at
666.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
September jumped 2.62 percent to 3,374 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil closed
up 1.80 rupees at 682.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended
2 rupees higher at 3,561 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 43.50 rupees to 3,543.50 rupees.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures surged by the daily maximum limit
on Friday as heavy rainfall in key growing areas raised concerns
over production.
* The October contract on the NCDEX ended up 4.13
percent at the day's high of 4,290 rupees per 100 kg. The
contract had hit a 21-month low of 3,960 rupees earlier this
week.
* The key guar seed growing western part of Rajasthan on
Thursday received 721 percent more rainfall than normal, weather
department data showed.
* Guar seed rose by 197.05 rupees to 5,400 at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, rose more than 2 percent on an
expected rise in spot demand though ample supplies and a likely
rise in production of summer-sown pulses kept the upside
limited.
* The September contract for chana ended up 2.73
percent at 2,935 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana rose by 100.65 rupees to 3,044.10 per 100 kg in
Delhi, above the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on hopes of a revival in
exports due to the weak rupee and a likely rise in retail demand
in the festival season.
* The key September contract on the NCDEX ended up
0.20 percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar ended down 3.55 rupees at 3,047.15 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers
in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the
beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data
showed, boosting the prospects of higher production.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose a tad on thin
supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of better
sowing due to plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
ended up 0.99 percent at 13,460 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 60 rupees to 13,587 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)