MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on export demand, though expectations of higher
sowing due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies kept
the upside limited.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season. Jeera is a
winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to
moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
ended 0.22 percent higher at 13,417.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down
66.7 rupees to 13,608.3 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose as rains in Rajasthan, the
country's top producing state, raised concerns over the yield of
the crop while arrivals from the new season supplies are also
likely to be pushed back.
* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares
as on Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period
a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.
* The October contract ended 2.77 percent higher at
5,560 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell
343.75 rupees to 6,356.25 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of festival
demand, though rains, which raised hopes of better sowing, kept
the upside limited.
* The September chana contract ended up 2.10 percent
at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 58.35 rupees to 3,191.65 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended flat as ample supplies offset
hopes festivals would lift local retail demand and a weak rupee
would boost overseas sales.
* The key September contract ended 0.13 percent
higher at 2,995 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen to
2,973 rupees on Aug. 28, the lowest level since July 19.
* Spot sugar fell 10.55 rupees to 3,033.95 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is
expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the
marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon
rains.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on weak
demand in local spot markets and as edible oil prices fell
overseas on profit-taking.
* The key October soybean contract ended down 2.24
percent at 3,488.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The key September soyoil contract ended down 1.4
percent at 706 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
September fell 0.92 percent to 3,478 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended
down 11.70 rupees at 706.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
ended down 170 rupees at 3,687 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43.90 rupees to 3,649.40 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to demand from overseas
buyers, though higher carry-forward stocks and weak spot demand
kept the upside limited.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery ended 0.92 percent higher at 5,030 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in leading cultivating areas
and the weather is favourable for the growth of the crop,
traders said.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric ended 32.15 rupees down at 5,070.45 rupees per 100 kg.
