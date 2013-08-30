MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand, though expectations of higher sowing due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies kept the upside limited.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery ended 0.22 percent higher at 13,417.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 66.7 rupees to 13,608.3 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as rains in Rajasthan, the country's top producing state, raised concerns over the yield of the crop while arrivals from the new season supplies are also likely to be pushed back.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.4 million hectares as on Aug. 22 as against 2.7 million hectares in the same period a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

* The October contract ended 2.77 percent higher at 5,560 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 343.75 rupees to 6,356.25 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of festival demand, though rains, which raised hopes of better sowing, kept the upside limited.

* The September chana contract ended up 2.10 percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 58.35 rupees to 3,191.65 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as ample supplies offset hopes festivals would lift local retail demand and a weak rupee would boost overseas sales.

* The key September contract ended 0.13 percent higher at 2,995 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen to 2,973 rupees on Aug. 28, the lowest level since July 19.

* Spot sugar fell 10.55 rupees to 3,033.95 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October, on the back of good monsoon rains.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on weak demand in local spot markets and as edible oil prices fell overseas on profit-taking.

* The key October soybean contract ended down 2.24 percent at 3,488.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key September soyoil contract ended down 1.4 percent at 706 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September fell 0.92 percent to 3,478 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil ended down 11.70 rupees at 706.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans ended down 170 rupees at 3,687 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43.90 rupees to 3,649.40 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to demand from overseas buyers, though higher carry-forward stocks and weak spot demand kept the upside limited.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery ended 0.92 percent higher at 5,030 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in leading cultivating areas and the weather is favourable for the growth of the crop, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric ended 32.15 rupees down at 5,070.45 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)