MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian turmeric futures rose on
some demand from local buyers and exporters, though higher
carry-forward stocks limited the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended 1.96 percent higher at 4,982 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 13.65 rupees to 4,910.40 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures ended steady as support from
bargain buying was offset by expectations of higher output due
to expanded area under cultivation.
* Excess rains in Gujarat are likely to damage the crop and
hurt quality, though overall production is expected to be
higher, spot traders said.
* The November contract ended up 0.19 percent at
4,930 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, recovering from a low of
4,850 rupees hit earlier in the day.
* Spot guar fell 214.30 rupees to 5,585.70 rupees per 100 kg
in Jodhpur in Rajasthan state.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose due to some buying at lower prices
on expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals,
though large spot supplies and prospects of better sowing due to
ample rains restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
ended up 1.05 percent at 13,020 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,800 rupees on Oct. 4.
* Spot jeera rose 59.2 rupees to 13,329.2 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a pick-up in
local demand ahead of festivals.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* The November chana contract ended up 3.29 percent
at 3,108 rupees per 100 kg. Spot chana rose 44.50 rupees to
3,078.45 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended down as demand remained muted in
the spot market amid ample supplies, though expectations that
upcoming festivals would lift demand limited the downside.
* The key November contract ended down 0.10 percent
at 2,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell to
2,887 rupees on Sept. 28, the lowest in more than 15 months.
* Spot sugar fell 22.05 rupees to 2,937.55 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.
OILSEEDS
Indian oilseed and soyoil futures rose on gains in overseas
palm oil prices, a weak rupee and as heavy rainfall in top
soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in the last four days
raised concerns over supplies.
* The key November soybean contract ended up 1.47
percent at 3,552 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The key November soyoil contract ended 1.23
percent higher at 675.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed
contract for November edged up 0.37 percent to end at
3,555 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)