MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian sugar futures ended flat on Thursday near their lowest in nearly 16 months as improving demand due to festivals offset concerns that mills may sell the sweetener aggressively to bring down inventory and to make payments for cane.

* The key November contract ended up 0.17 percent at 2,893 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,882 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since June 18, 2012.

* Spot sugar dropped 42.55 rupees to 2,903.45 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on a weaker rupee, gains in the overseas market and as a disruption in soybean harvesting is likely to continue due to rainfall in key growing states.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 1.07 percent at 3,681 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key November soyoil contract ended 1.04 percent higher at 701.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November edged 0.14 percent lower to end at 3,602 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans eased 11 rupees to 3,583 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.25 rupees to 706.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 3,685 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish demand from exporters and local buyers amid fresh arrivals in some markets and large stocks.

* The November contract ended down 3.66 percent at 5,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 200 rupees to 6,000 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of some improvement in local demand in the festival season.

* The November chana contract ended up 0.39 percent at 3,116 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 11.25 rupees to 3,115.85 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended lower on higher inventory as old stocks added to the newly-sown crop, weighing on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended 2.32 percent lower at 4,892 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 21.30 rupees to 4,989.10 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell as rains in Gujarat, the top producer of the spice, raised prospects of better sowing while higher-than-expected spot supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended down 0.84 percent at 12,917.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 16.7 rupees to 13,366.7 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)