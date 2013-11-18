MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday due to a pick-up in local demand, mainly from the northern part of the country, and on expectations of an improvement in export inquiries. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 2.71 percent at 5,082 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 193.45 rupees to 5,180.45 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera futures rose, tracking firm cues from the local market, while some export demand also added to the rise. * Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. * The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended up 1.97 percent at 12,810 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 171.3 rupees to 13,071.3 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR Indian guar seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season harvest, sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, and on expectations of higher output. * Guar seed output is expected to rise due to an expansion in the area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said. * The December contract ended down 1.51 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot guar fell 149.60 rupees to 5,093.75 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. CHICK PEAS Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak local demand amid sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing. * The December chana contract ended down 0.59 percent at 3,225 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot chana fell 75 rupees to 3,175 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures rose on limited supplies of good quality harvest amid good demand from oil millers, while soyoil and rapeseed edged higher on healthy demand for edible oils in spot markets due to the winter season. * The key December soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.31 percent at 716.90 rupees per 10 kg. * The key December soybean contract rose 0.93 percent to 3,807.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December ended up 0.74 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 10 rupees to 3,808 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 4.10 rupees to 706.55 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,827 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures dropped on ample supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers, though a delay in the start of cane crushing in key producing states limited the decline. * The key December contract ended down 0.28 percent at 2,819 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,804 rupees last week, its lowest since June 2012. * Spot sugar edged up 10 rupees to 2,887.30 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)