MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, and favourable weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended down 3.42 percent at 5,088 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot turmeric prices rose 12.50 rupees to 5,270.80 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to new season supplies and expectations of higher output.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* The December contract ended down 2.07 percent at 5,210 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 102.95 rupees to 5,200 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped on robust demand in spot markets, a weaker rupee and as edible oil prices rose in the overseas markets.

* The key December soybean contract rose 1.88 percent to 3,907.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December ended up 0.95 percent at 3,819 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key December soyoil contract ended up 2.19 percent at 728.35 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 77 rupees to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 9.70 rupees to 718.45 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 25.60 rupees to 3,860 rupees.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient stocks and favourable weather for sowing.

* The December chana contract fell 1.08 percent to end at 3,102 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 15 rupees to 3,071.65 per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures saw range-bound trade as the deadlock between farmers and mills over cane price continued even as a leading cane producing state announced its support price for the current crushing season.

* The key January contract ended 0.07 percent higher at 2,824 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged 4.65 rupees higher to 2,885.40 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due to favourable weather.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery ended down 0.51 percent at 12,710 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 34.4 rupees to 13,042.1 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)